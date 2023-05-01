VP-10 Changes Command

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cmdr. Luke Huston relieved Cmdr. Marc Hines, becoming the 87th commanding officer of the "Red Lancers" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville, May 5th.



VP-10, which operates the P-8A Poseidon aircraft, is one of the original naval aviation squadrons and one of the oldest patrol squadrons in the Navy. It traces its official heritage to 1930 with the commissioning of Patrol Bombing Squadron 10S, and operated as an instrumental asset during the Battle of Midway.



This ceremony marked the conclusion of a successful tour for Cmdr. Hines. Over the course of his career, he accumulated over 2,600 flight hours in the P-3C Orion and P-8A Poseidon aircraft. He recently led the squadron through deployment to the Seventh Fleet Area of Responsibility, safely executing over 600 sorties and 3,800 flight hours across 13 detachment sites throughout the Indo-Pacific region. During his time as commanding officer, he inspired VP-10 to reach high levels of operational excellence while conducting anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions in support of Combatant Commander’s Fleet objectives.



Cmdr. Huston joined VP-10 as the executive officer in May 2022. His other operational tours include VP-9 as pilot training officer, the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) as Assistant Navigator (ANAV), and VP-40 as the squadron maintenance officer. Cmdr. Huston’s shore tours consisted of VP-30, U.S. Strategic Command in Omaha, Nebraska as strategic planner in the Plans and Policy Directorate, and the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Weapons School (MPRWS). His personal awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, four Strike/Flight Air Medals, four Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, and various campaign, unit, and service awards.



Captain Mark Stevens (Ret.), provided remarks as the guest speaker for the change of command ceremony. Capt. Daniel Boman, Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 11, presided over the ceremony and awarded Hines the Meritorious Service Medal on behalf of Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group.



VP-10 also welcomes Cmdr. Scott Miller as the squadron's new executive officer.



The VP-10 “Red Lancers” are based in Jacksonville, Florida. The squadron has just returned from a very successful six month rotational deployment to the U.S. Seventh Fleet Area of Responsibility, operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron excelled at conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theatre outreach operations within the U.S. Seventh Fleet area of operations

