Presidio of Monterey Youth Sports and Fitness proves quality with ‘Better Sports’ designation

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. (May 4, 2023) – The Presidio of Monterey Youth Sports and Fitness program has received the prestigious Better Sports for Kids Quality Program designation for the second year in a row.



Andrew Lipsig, director of U.S. Army Garrison PoM Youth Sports and Fitness, said parents have many choices when it comes to youth sports, and the designation allows them to take comfort knowing their child is in the best place possible to learn and compete in sports.



The National Alliance for Youth Sports, a nonprofit organization headquartered in West Palm Beach, Fla., announced April 20 that the Presidio had earned the designation, Lipsig said. The organization developed the designation based on the National Standards for Youth Sports, a guiding resource originally published in 1987. Any organization can apply for free.



The designation shows that PoM Youth Sports and Fitness has taken steps to ensure a safe, quality playing environment for children, Lipsig said. The program has proven it meets key requirements in five categories: written policies and procedures, volunteer screening, coach training, parent education and accountability.



Joaquin “Junior” Finona, acting director of USAG PoM’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, said he is proud that the PoM sports program has received the designation for the second year in a row.



“The Better Sports for Kids Quality Certification is like a promise from NAYS to the parents that this program meets the highest standards of programming and strives to give kids the best experience in recreational sports programs, but the most important part is that the program maintains its commitment to doing what is right for the kids,” Finona said.



Lipsig said the PoM sports program features team sports such as soccer, basketball and baseball, as well as individual sports such as track and field. The program also includes martial arts in the form of karate and jiu jitsu. In addition, the program holds outreach activities with the garrison’s school age and the CDC programs.



Children ages 4-14 can participate in team and individual sports, and the karate and jiu jitsu classes accept participants up to age 18, Lipsig said.



The program’s goals are designed to promote physical fitness and help participants learn sportsmanship, teamwork and fair play, Lipsig said.



The program recognizes that a certain level of competitiveness is important in sports and fitness, but also maintains that all sports are designed to be fun, and that everyone deserves equal playing time, Lipsig said.



“Our sports are designed to be open to everybody and it doesn’t matter if you’re the best kid out there or the lowest level kid everybody’s the same,” Lipsig said.



Lipsig said he thanks the entire PoM Youth Sports staff for the collaborative effort that went into earning the designation.



USAG PoM Youth Sports and Fitness’ designation is valid until Dec. 31, 2024. Find more information about the designation at www.nays.org/quality. For more information about PoM Youth Sports and Fitness visit https://presidio.armymwr.com/programs/youth-sports. To start the process of becoming a volunteer coach, call Parent Central Services at (831) 242-7765.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 17:52 Story ID: 444070 Location: CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Presidio of Monterey Youth Sports and Fitness proves quality with ‘Better Sports’ designation, by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.