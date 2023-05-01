April 2023 in Review

The 908th Airlift Wing got right business starting the month of April with the Unit Training Assembly.



The first of the month the wing congratulated 15 members who promoted.



Then the wing welcomed 12 new members to its ranks.



On Sunday, April 2, 2023, Air Force Reserve Commander, and Chief of the Air Force Reserve Lt. Gen. John P. Healy gave command of the 22nd Air Force, the 908th’s parent organization, to Brig. Gen. Melissa A. Coburn, during a change of command ceremony at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia.



Coburn took command from outgoing 22nd Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Bret C. Larson who is retiring after 34 years of service.



Coburn’s focus for the numbered air force and its subordinate units is clear.



“Our mission directly impacts millions of American lives,” said Coburn. “More than ever, we need to be ready to adapt, to be prepared for the mission at hand. I will do everything in my power to enable you to do that.”



Monday, April 3 the wing announced its Quarterly Awards winners for the 1st quarter of 2023.



On Tuesday, April 4 the wing remembered two events in its history. The first took place in 1945 when what is now known as the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron was constituted at the 908th Air Engineering Squadron. Then the second event took place in 2004 when Col. Heath Nuckolls became the 20th commander of the 908th Airlift Wing.



On Wednesday, April 5, the wing highlighted the Electrical Systems specialists Air Force Specialty Code 3E0X1 to help aide in potential recruiting efforts for the AFSC. That same day the wing also remembered the seven-year anniversary of members from the 357th Airlift Squadron participating in Exercise Saber Junction, a multi-week NATO exercise held in Germany.



April 8 was the one-year mark of the last of the wing’s C-130 leaving Maxwell as part of the wing’s divestiture in order to focus on the transition to becoming the formal training unit for the MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter.



On Wednesday, April 12, the wing highlighted Senior Airman Timothy Jordan, a tilt rotor aircraft maintenance technician with the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, who recently won the 908th Airlift Wing 2022 Airman of the Year.



On Friday, April 14, the wing remembered two events in its history. The first took place 75 years ago, in 1948 when the Air Force Reserve was formally established. The second happened in 1999 when the first rotation of Airmen from the 908th Airlift Wing deployed for Operation Shining Hope in Ramstein, Germany. A total of 52 personnel would deploy throughout the summer in support of operations in the Balkans.



Then, the next day the wing remembered in 1946 the 357th Bombardment Squadron was inactivated at Northwest Field in Guam.



The 25th of April marked the anniversary of the 908th redesignating as the 908th Tactical Air Support Group and moving to Maxwell Air Force Base, where it has called home ever since.



On Wednesday, April 26, the wing highlighted Tech. Sgt. Blayze Franklin, an aircraft hydraulics mechanic Air Reserve Technician with the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron who recently won the 908th Airlift Wing Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2022.

