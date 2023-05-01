NSWC Panama City Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Spotlight: Dominic Gabreleski

Courtesy Photo | Dominic Gabreleski is the head of the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dominic Gabreleski is the head of the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division Maritime Mission Systems Division and he is responsible for the overall health and success of this division. He attended U.S. Navy Dive School, helped stand-up the Undersea Special Warfare Engineering Support Office in Hawaii and learned the importance of education and hard work from his Filipino upbringing. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Dominic Gabreleski is the head of the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) Maritime Mission Systems Division and he is responsible for its the overall health.



For the past 15 years, he has used his attention to detail and dynamic problem-solving ability to positively impact the Navy Lab’s ability to support the fleet.



“I ensure that [our] division’s workforce has what they need to deliver material solutions and support to the warfighter,” said Gabreleski. “It involves a multitude of tasks such as ensuring facilities are sufficient, that there are enough personnel with the right expertise to perform the tasking, interfacing with sponsors and end users, maintaining open communication with leadership internally and externally, and ensuring everything aligns to the Naval Sea System Command and NSWC PCD strategic vision.



Born and raised in a Chicago suburb, he graduated from Purdue University in Indiana before arriving at Panama City, Fla., in 2007. He shared what foundations were key to his success and how he acquired them.



“Education and a hardworking mentality are highly emphasized in Filipino culture. I believe the emphasis of those two items have helped me get to where I am now,” said Gabreleski. “I lived in the Philippines when I was young and have visited several times as an adult. It is a paradise for those that enjoy outdoor activities, being in or on the water, good food, and learning about new cultures. The most expensive part of the trip is the flight, but once you get there, everything is relatively inexpensive and the people are extremely friendly and polite.”



Gabreleski has achieved several career highlights to include attending U.S. Navy Dive School, spending nearly four years to stand up the Undersea Special Warfare Engineering Support Office in Hawaii, and served in numerous project management leadership roles. Despite all the success, he explained the driving force behind his work at NSWC PCD.



“What I enjoy most about working here is the ability to positively impact the warfighter by delivering to them material solutions that increase their lethality. Working with and getting capability to the end user is what matters to me,” said Gabreleski. “The work is very interesting, diverse, and ever-evolving due to the specialized customer base in the maritime mission systems division. It also allows me to work with very fascinating people and equipment.”