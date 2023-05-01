Hill Air Force Base Landing aims to support dorm Airmen.

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – The Landing on Hill Air Force Base is making efforts to improve the morale of all military personnel through a variety of recreational events held throughout each month, with active-duty dorm Airmen being a major focus for the club.

Whether it’s hosting bingo nights, game tournaments or hosting every UFC pay-per view for free. The Landing staff that runs the events aim to get Airmen out of the dorms and connected with each other.

“Another goal or benefit is saving money, for us to host each UFC event we pay $600 just to show the event and its free to the Airmen,” remarked Paula Speth, The Landing community commons director. “Everybody wants to be in here talking to each other. So really, the camaraderie and the morale boost is great for the Airmen.”

For junior enlisted Airmen across base this serves as a unique chance to gather in one place and meet new people. For a group of service members that find themselves in a new place, often with a cast of completely new faces, creating friendships between different squadrons and units is one of the many benefits that The Landing can offer on a weekly basis.

“The Landing is great. I hangout with people from a bunch of different units while I’m there,” said Airman 1st Class Cali Berry, 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation operator. “It’s gotten me out of my dorm room more than a few times, mostly when they’re open on the weekends.”

However, spending time with and meeting new people from all over base isn’t the only benefit Airmen can enjoy, they can also save money. Not only are the events at The Landing open to all Airmen but they can also regularly enjoy free food and cheap drinks while they’re there.

“The turnout at The Landing is pretty good, it’s a good place to hang out and save money in the process,” said Airman 1st Class Matt Rivers, 75th Air Base Wing radio systems technician.

According to Speth, recently there has been a sharp uptick in Airmen who visit The Landing and participating at events held there. Due to this increase there has been a sharp rise in recreational events in recent months. The Landing has hosted nearly twenty such events each month. As the workday ends Airmen have a place they can go to relax, have fun and spend time with their friends, an option that Covid-19 had been depriving them off for the past couple years.

