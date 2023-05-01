Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish Constitution Day

    POZNAN, POLAND

    05.04.2023

    Story by John Zierow 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    The Garrison Commander, COL Jorge Fonseca and other senior leaders from U.S. Army Garrison Poland joined elected officials and the Polish Land Forces to celebrate the Polish Constitution Day on May 3, 2023. The observance started with Mass at Parish Church of St. Stanislaus in Poznan and then finished in Freedom Square. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony X. Sanchez)

