The Garrison Commander, COL Jorge Fonseca and other senior leaders from U.S. Army Garrison Poland joined elected officials and the Polish Land Forces to celebrate the Polish Constitution Day on May 3, 2023. The observance started with Mass at Parish Church of St. Stanislaus in Poznan and then finished in Freedom Square. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony X. Sanchez)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 10:44 Story ID: 444017 Location: POZNAN, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Polish Constitution Day, by John Zierow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.