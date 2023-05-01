Women's History Month is celebrated each March by recognizing the contributions made by women across the world and throughout history. There are countless untold stories of heroism and bravery of admirable women in service that are emphatically well-deserving of due recognition. Across the seas and terrains, to the wild blue skies and even far beyond, they have worn the battle flag and have served with honor and distinction. While there were times when the doors and paths to official military service were limited – or even restricted for years – , women have always found a way to contribute.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Women's Armed Services Integration Act, which paved the way for women to officially serve in all U.S. military branches, and the 10th anniversary of opening all combat roles to women. Since being allowed to join the U.S. Navy more than a century ago in 1917, women have profoundly impacted the Navy and created enduring legacies becoming trailblazers and leaders who excelled in their career fields.

"Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories” is this year’s theme for acknowledging the multitude of stories about female pioneers, both past and present, as important “firsts” who contributed to the achievements of the military services and civilian workforce. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III emphasized this on International Women's Day this year noting that from America's first days, women have made profound sacrifices and innovative contributions to national security and ultimately have become trailblazers inspiring future generations with their dedication, skill, and patriotism.

While recognizing and celebrating these milestone achievements is crucial to understanding American history, it is equally important to highlight the stories of countless women whose daily service – whether they be outstanding, barrier-breaking or not, still contribute to an ever-growing increase in the amount of women in service and worldwide involvement. The women who inspire countless others every day with their modest determination and hard work in their daily jobs, whether as active-duty members or civilians, undoubtedly pave the way for the future generations of young ladies from all backgrounds who desire to be a part of the Navy or any notable service around the globe.

In this issue, we honor the motivation, tenacity and extraordinary achievements found in the quiet stories of all the women here on Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain. We recognize the accomplishments of these women in their respective departments and their collective victories which continuously stand to strengthen our workforce through the leverage of their unique experiences and expertise in support of our mission.

So to all the women on board NSA Bahrain, in observance of the entire month of March, we honor and salute each and every one of you!

