    Rep. Marilyn Strickland visits 25th Infantry Division's "Lightning Academy"

    Rep. Marilyn Strickland Visits 25th Infantry Division's "Lightning Academy"

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Story by 1st Lt. David Block 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland recently paid a visit to Maj. Gen. Joseph A. Ryan at the 25th Infantry Division's Lightning Academy for a firsthand look at the training programs offered there and the facilities at hand. The academy, located in Schofield Barracks East Range, Hawaii, is known for its rigorous programs such as Jungle Operations Training Course, Small Unit Ranger Tactics, and the Air Assault School.

    During her visit, Strickland was given a tour of the academy's grounds and facilities, and was briefed on the various training programs offered there. She was also given the opportunity to observe the Army's only Jungle instructors in action, as they demonstrated jungle fire building techniques and field water filtration systems.

    Maj. Gen. Joseph A. Ryan thanked the Congresswoman for taking the time to visit the academy and for her ongoing support of the military. He emphasized the importance of the academy's training programs in preparing soldiers for the challenges they may face in the field, and specifically the jungle laden environments which exist in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Overall, the visit was a success, with both Strickland and Ryan emphasizing the importance of supporting our nation's military and ensuring that they receive the best possible training and resources to carry out their missions.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 
