Coast Guard, partners rescue 3 overdue mariners in Kiribati

HONOLULU — Coast Guard, Rescue Coordination Center Fiji, and the merchant vessel Natinteraoi crews rescued three overdue mariners 63 nautical miles west of Abaiang Island, Tuesday.



The Coast Guard deployed a HC-130 Hercules aircrew from Air Station Barbers Point traveling over 2500 nautical miles to search for the overdue mariners who had been missing for over 80 hours. The HC-130 aircrew located the survivors within 40 minutes of arriving at the search area comprising over 5600 square nautical miles, the same as the combined land area of all the Hawaiian Islands, and vectored the vessel Natinteraoi to safely recover all three persons and their boat.



“This is a compelling story of surviving at sea,” said Capt. Craig O’Brien, the chief of response for Coast Guard District 14. “It is an honor for the United States Coast Guard, who has been executing search and rescue in this region for over fifty years, to help bring these men home to their families.”



At 3:05 p.m., Sunday, Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received notification from Rescue Coordination Center Fiji of an overdue 17-foot wooden boat with three men on board that departed Nawerewere Village, Tarawa en route to the west of Abaiang Island to fish.



“The U.S. Coast Guard is world renowned for our professionalism and this was a testament to the international Maritime Search and Rescue system,” stated Rear Adm. Michael Day, commander of Coast Guard District 14. “I’m thankful we were able to support the people of Kiribati in locating their loved ones.”



The mariners were transported back to Betio, Tarawa.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023