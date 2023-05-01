Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground receives base upgrade

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Construction work on the base and ground covering work is shown April 28, 2023, for...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Construction work on the base and ground covering work is shown April 28, 2023, for the playground area at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. The playground base is being upgraded in time for the 2023 campground season with a safer, softer surface for those who use the area. Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area. This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range. The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south. Get additional information about the campground by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Construction work on the base and ground covering work is shown April 28, 2023, for the playground area at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The playground base is being upgraded in time for the 2023 campground season with a safer, softer surface for those who use the area.



Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area.



This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range.



The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south.



Get additional information about the campground by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.