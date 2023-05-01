Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground receives base upgrade

    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground receives base upgrade

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Construction work on the base and ground covering work is shown April 28, 2023, for...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Construction work on the base and ground covering work is shown April 28, 2023, for the playground area at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The playground base is being upgraded in time for the 2023 campground season with a safer, softer surface for those who use the area.

    Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area.

    This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range.

    The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south.

    Get additional information about the campground by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 17:59
    Story ID: 443987
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground receives base upgrade, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground receives base upgrade
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground receives base upgrade
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground receives base upgrade
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground receives base upgrade
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground receives base upgrade
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground receives base upgrade
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground receives base upgrade
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground receives base upgrade
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground receives base upgrade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    construction
    Fort McCoy
    infrastructure improvement
    Pine View Campground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT