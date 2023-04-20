Beauty Brands Share Exclusive Tips on Exchange’s ‘Beauty Live’ in May

Courtesy Photo | Freshen up your look this spring with beauty tips from with Philosophy, Farmacy and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Freshen up your look this spring with beauty tips from with Philosophy, Farmacy and Sol de Janeiro on @shopmyexchange’s #BeautyLive this month! see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers can refresh their skincare routines with tips from Philosophy, Farmacy and Sol de Janeiro during the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s “Beauty Live” broadcast.



Starting May 5, shoppers can watch “Beauty Live” at noon Central on the Exchange’s Facebook page to prepare for Mother’s Day with Philosophy’s stay-at-home spa day curation. At noon Central on May 19, Farmacy will share its farm-to-face skincare routine. Sol de Janeiro will wrap the month at noon Central on May 24 with skincare tips for summer.



Authorized Exchange shoppers, including Department of Defense civilians and retirees, can also sign up for free makeovers and catch live demonstrations of trending products at the Exchange’s Return to Beauty event in select stores in the continental United States on May 6 and at Camp Humphreys and Osan Air Base on May 13.



For more information on the event, shoppers can visit their local Exchange store or Publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/beauty-bar/.



Products featured on “Beauty Live” can also be purchased at military-exclusive prices—always tax-free—at ShopMyExchange.com and in select PXs and BXs. All episodes of “Beauty Live” can be viewed on the Exchange Facebook video playlist. Previous episodes featured insider advice on hair, skin and nails from Shiseido, DevaCurl, Estee Lauder and Clinique, Bare Minerals, Black Radiance, Jack Black, Murad and more.



Facebook-friendly version: Freshen up your look this spring with beauty tips from with Philosophy, Farmacy and Sol de Janeiro on @shopmyexchange’s #BeautyLive this month! Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2ov.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Keiana Holleman, 214-312-6514 or hollemankl@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange