Barksdale School District designates 10 more Purple Star Schools

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – Bossier Parish, one of the two Barksdale Air Force Base school

districts, is now home to 15 Purple Star Schools.

Bossier Parish increased from five to 15 schools, making them the district with the most designations in

the state.

“A Purple Star School is proactive and helps mitigate the unique academic and socioemotional

challenges and needs of our military-connected students and their families,” said Holly George, Bossier

Parish Schools supervisor of special programs.

Designated Purple Star Schools must create student-led programs that provide student-to-student

support during transitions and dedicate a page on their website with resources for transitioning military

families.

“Transition programs are in place to help the students and their families, whether entering our school

system or exiting their existing school environment,” George said. “All Purple Star schools have student

ambassadors who work with our new military-connected students when they enter our school district.”

To earn a designation, each school must have a military liaison whose job is to be the primary point of

contact for military-connected families and students. The liaison works with military families to identify

special considerations students may need.

“Our ultimate goal is to put in place and to provide a support system for all of our military-connected

students and their families,” George said.

George said that they try to be proactive in helping students by communicating with military families to

identify needs and address concerns.

“We want to always improve communication between the schools and the military families,” George

said. “We want to continue to help meet the unique needs of our military-connected families and to

remain educated as to the current changes, concerns, and needs of these families so that we may

remain proactive in helping our military-connected students.”

Bossier Parish aims to have all its schools awarded the Purple Star School distinction as early as next

year.

“We are grateful for Bossier Parish Schools’ energy and partnership supporting our military students,”

said Col Joseph McKenna, 2nd Bomb Wing, Vice Commander. “Their administrators, staff, and teachers

are incredible teammates who go the extra mile to ensure our kids feel welcome and are postured for

success.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 10:35 Story ID: 443916 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale School District designates 10 more Purple Star Schools, by A1C Nicole Ledbetter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.