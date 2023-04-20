Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale School District designates 10 more Purple Star Schools

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Nicole Ledbetter 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – Bossier Parish, one of the two Barksdale Air Force Base school
    districts, is now home to 15 Purple Star Schools.
    Bossier Parish increased from five to 15 schools, making them the district with the most designations in
    the state.
    “A Purple Star School is proactive and helps mitigate the unique academic and socioemotional
    challenges and needs of our military-connected students and their families,” said Holly George, Bossier
    Parish Schools supervisor of special programs.
    Designated Purple Star Schools must create student-led programs that provide student-to-student
    support during transitions and dedicate a page on their website with resources for transitioning military
    families.
    “Transition programs are in place to help the students and their families, whether entering our school
    system or exiting their existing school environment,” George said. “All Purple Star schools have student
    ambassadors who work with our new military-connected students when they enter our school district.”
    To earn a designation, each school must have a military liaison whose job is to be the primary point of
    contact for military-connected families and students. The liaison works with military families to identify
    special considerations students may need.
    “Our ultimate goal is to put in place and to provide a support system for all of our military-connected
    students and their families,” George said.
    George said that they try to be proactive in helping students by communicating with military families to
    identify needs and address concerns.
    “We want to always improve communication between the schools and the military families,” George
    said. “We want to continue to help meet the unique needs of our military-connected families and to
    remain educated as to the current changes, concerns, and needs of these families so that we may
    remain proactive in helping our military-connected students.”
    Bossier Parish aims to have all its schools awarded the Purple Star School distinction as early as next
    year.
    “We are grateful for Bossier Parish Schools’ energy and partnership supporting our military students,”
    said Col Joseph McKenna, 2nd Bomb Wing, Vice Commander. “Their administrators, staff, and teachers
    are incredible teammates who go the extra mile to ensure our kids feel welcome and are postured for
    success.”

