Linebacker of the Week: TSgt Tyler Ellman

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam-- U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyler Ellman, a 36th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of readiness, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 26, 2023.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



Since arriving at Andersen AFB in August 2022, Ellman was put in charge of readiness and he filled multiple roles. As the readiness NCOIC, he provides oversight for 32 programs. He was instrumental in immediately identifying and correcting 32 errors in the Defense Reporting System, re-aligning 11 unit type codes which led to the re-posturing of Air Expeditionary Force Indicators ultimately eliminating eight erroneous deployment taskings. Ellman and his team readied the unit by orchestrating seven cross organizational tactical combat casualty care classes in which 63 personnel were trained within 45 days. They secured 26 seats for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training and fueled medical readiness by 56%, magnifying overall basic deployment readiness by 90%. 36 FSS is now one of the leading units in Pacific Air Forces that has the most mission ready Airmen amongst other force support squadrons.



“It’s been fun because I like problem solving,” said Ellman. “The tempo has been completely different coming from Alaska and it’s been challenging.”



Ellman is the lead mortuary technician. This duty is one of the toughest positions one will ever fulfill within the 36 FSS. In his short time here, he has overseen three mortuary cases. He and his team gracefully handled these cases and ensured the remains of the fallen were returned to their loved ones in a dignified and timely manner. The commander of the Utah Air National Guard coined Ellman and his team for their diligent efforts taking care of their member through a difficult case. His efforts got him the squadron Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter award for the fourth quarter of 2022, and his team garnered squadron Team of the Quarter award for the fourth quarter of 2022.



“What I like best about my job is the mortuary aspect,” said Ellman. “The reason I like the mortuary aspect is because we get to hold standards to the family and we’re able to bring closure to those families. I know my work ethic and I pay super attention to detail so we can make sure that our members are able to receive the respect and dignity they deserve.”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



Way to go, Ellman!