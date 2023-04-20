Once a Big Red One Soldier, Always a Big Red One Soldier

FORT RILEY, Kan. — The First Infantry Division held an officer tour and dinner at Fort Riley, Kansas, April 28-29, 2023.



Past officers from the 1st. Inf. Div. had the opportunity to visit facilities around the installation, meet with the current 1st Inf. Div. leaders and Soldiers, and experience the modernization of Fort Riley.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III, the 1st Inf. Div. and Fort Riley commanding general, greeted the veterans, spoke about himself briefly and gave Big Red One veterans an insight into what the division has accomplished while on deployment.



“For me, personally, to have you all here is an incredible experience,” Meyer said. “I just wanted to take a few moments to talk to all of you, to welcome you. I really look forward to seeing and talking to everybody tomorrow night at the dinner. Thank you for your service.”



Col. Thomas Smith, 1st Inf. Div. Chief of Staff, spoke to the Big Red One veterans about the Division’s ‘Year of the NCO’ and ‘Center of Everything’ campaigns, the Army’s Soldier Referral Program, and gave them a summary about how the division builds and maintains readiness.



Charlie company, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Inf. Div. Soldiers gave information to the veterans about the features, functions, and capabilities of a M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle, M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank and M109A7 Paladin. The veterans were free to experience what the military vehicles were like inside.



The veterans went on to visit the Mission Training Complex, Fort Riley’s integrated training environment, where they were able to experience the modernized technology that the installation uses to train Soldiers. To their surprise, they were given the opportunity to test the simulators and get an understanding of how training is conducted through virtual reality.



“Events like this that bring multiple generations of leadership back into the division, I think are great,” said Lt. Col. (Ret.) Kevin West. “This allows our current generation of leadership, officers, Soldiers, NCOs, to talk to veterans that have been through it. It is a chance to continue the lineage and tradition of the spirit of the Big Red One. I enjoy interacting with younger officers and Soldiers and sharing my experiences with them from time to time.”



During lunch at the Cantigny Dining Facility, the veterans met and sat with Soldiers, in which they spoke about each other, shared their stories, and discussed the similarities and differences between then and now.



“It was an amazing experience to be able to talk to the older generations of the 1st Infantry Division,” said Pfc. Gabriel Leigh, a fire control specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Division Artillery, 1st Inf. Div. “I'm really happy that I was able to sit down and talk with veterans as I was able to learn a lot from them to grow as a Soldier.”



Despite the light rain and chilly winds, the Big Red One veterans made one final stop at Marshall Airfield, where the Soldiers awaited their presence along with static displays of a Boeing CH-47 Chinook, a UH-60M Blackhawk Assault Helicopter, a General Atomics MQ-1C Gray Eagle and a AN/TSQ-135A Mobile Tower System. After a quick brief of the aircrafts and vehicle, they were given the chance to sit inside the aircrafts.



“It has truly been amazing to interact with the Soldiers at every facility, talk about their Military Occupational Specialty, and see how they work compared to how we used to,” said Col. (Ret.) John Andrews, 1st Inf. Div. Logistics. “To me, that was the best part of this visit.”



The Big Red One veterans and current leaders of the division met at the Courtyard by Marriott Convention Center in Junction City, Kansas, for a dinner where they spoke about the history of the Society of the 1st Inf. Div., the campaigns that the veterans and current officers were involved in, and the importance of preserving the history of the division.



The 1st Inf. Div. Band and the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard were present at the dinner to present the colors and play music throughout the night.



The oldest in attendance, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Dennis “Buz” Bruzina, 88, HHBn, DIVARTY, 1st Inf. Div., and youngest in attendance, Pfc. Daniela Lechuga, 20, 19th Public Affairs Detachment, HHBn, DIVARTY, 1st Inf. Div., were presented with an ‘Officers of the 1st Inf. Div. 100th Anniversary Dinner’ coin.



The dinner also saw the unveiling of a Desert Storm Monument, which commemorates the division’s service in Desert Shield and Desert Storm. The monument is set to be placed in Victory Park next to the 1st Inf. Div. Headquarters building in Fort Riley.



Meyer gave closing remarks, thanking everyone in attendance for their service and their families for being supportive, and spoke about the participation of the Big Red One in operations taking place in Europe and the future of the division.



“I can't wait till next year's event,” Meyer said. “It will be better and bigger than this year. The division will be home. We’ll be able to really support the activities of this great evening. Ladies and gentlemen thank you once again for coming, it's been an honor to serve with you, alongside of you, and for many of you, following your footsteps. No mission too difficult, no sacrifice too great. Duty first!”



The Division will continue to support the annual reunions of the Society of the 1st Inf. Div. and recognize the personal and professional contributions of the officer corps to the Big Red One and the Army.

