US, Multinational service members, ships, aircraft meet in Alaska for Northern Edge 23-1

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Thousands of U.S. service members, five ships and more than 150 aircraft are scheduled to participate in Northern Edge 2023 (NE23-1), a joint field training exercise at various locations in and around Alaska, beginning May 4, 2023.



United Kingdom and Australian service members will join the U.S. contingent in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercise by providing an opportunity for joint, multinational and multi-domain operations designed to provide high-end, realistic war fighter training, develop and improve joint interoperability, and enhance the combat readiness of participating forces.



NE23-1 is a strong example of multilateral cooperation and demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, advancing common interests and a commitment to our Allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region



Operating locations include Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Eielson Air Force Base, Fairbanks International Airport, and Ted Stevens International Airport, among others.



The training will take place in and over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area.

