Minnesota family delivers Girl Scout cookies to troops at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers look over their choices of free Girl Scout cookies at Warrior Restaurant...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers look over their choices of free Girl Scout cookies at Warrior Restaurant (Dining Facility) 1362 during the lunch meal April 29, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The cookies were delivered by the Dankers family from Hokah, Minn., who has been donating Girl Scout cookies to service members training at Fort McCoy since 2009. (Photo by Andy Pisney, Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center Food Program Office.) see less | View Image Page

BY ANDY PISNEY

Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center

Food Program Management Office



The Dankers family from Hokah, Minn., has been donating Girl Scout cookies to service members training at Fort McCoy since 2009.



“For the first two years, in 2009 and 2010, I brought the cookies out to the post and gave them to the headquarters and they gave them to the Soldiers,” said Scott Dankers “From 2011 on, we handed out the cookies at the dining facility.”



The Dankers, Scott and Jessica, along with their three daughters, MacKenzie, Nataleigh, and Bella, have handed out hundreds of boxes of free Girl Scout cookies since 2009 to service members training at Fort McCoy.



Jessica is a representative of the Cookie Cupboard of Hokah.



“When we first started donating cookies to the Soldiers, I was pregnant with my youngest daughter,” said Jessica. “Bella is now in the sixth grade in school.”



Each spring during the annual Girl Scout cookie sale, the Dankers collect cookie donations for service members. After the cookie sale, is complete Jessica contacts the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center Food Program Management Office to coordinate a date to come to the installation to hand out the cookies.



In 2023, the Dankers handed out cookies to service members at the lunch meal on April 29 in Warrior Restaurant (Dining Facility) 1362.



“This is a high point when we come out,” said Scott. “I am a Navy veteran, and it feels good to be around the service members every year. Plus, my daughter Nataleigh plans on joining the Navy when she graduates from high school.”



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.