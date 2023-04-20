Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill AFB welcomes more than 700 students for Military Career Day

    MacDill AFB hosts Military Career Day

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook | Reserve Officer Training Corps and Junior ROTC cadets, along with 6th Air Refueling...... read more read more

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The 6th Air Refueling Wing, in collaboration with U.S. Special Operations Command and Air Force Recruiting Service, Detachment 1, hosted Military Career Day April 28, 2023.

    The recruiting event hosted more than 700 Junior Reserves Officer Training Corps (JROTC), Reserves Officer Training Corps (ROTC), high school and college age students.

    The event focused on educational opportunities with presentations from the 6th ARW legal office, Bolt Cell, 6th Force Support Squadron, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron and the 6th Security Forces Squadron.

    Military Career Day featured static displays of a KC-135 Stratotanker, a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the 5th Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment, a marine vessel assigned to the 6th SFS and a firetruck assigned to the 6th CES. Each display was accompanied by a service member who answered any questions pertaining to the career field.

    “It’s very rewarding to make an impact on our future generation,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexis Roseboom, 6th Security Forces Squadron marine patrolmen. “This event fosters a decision that will impact the rest of their lives.”

    The event provided an opportunity for Airmen to share their experience with the next generation of service, inspiring change in America’s future leaders.

    “Their energy, motivation to learn and inspiration to grow breathes life back into why we serve,” said Roseboom. “The information we’re providing today will make an impact on whether they chose to join [the military] and what they’ll want to do when they join.”

    As a pillar of the Tampa Bay community, the 6th ARW is dedicated to continuing community outreach and displaying the best parts of being an Airmen.

    “There's a lot that goes into planning and producing an event like this,” said 2nd Lt. Kristin Nielsen, 6th ARW media operations section chief and Military Career Day event-coordinator. “To see it [Military Career Day] come to fruition was amazing. I’d like to extend my gratitude to everyone that participated and visited.”

    Events like Military Career Day serve to support the 6th ARW’s ongoing commitment to inspiring the next generation of service.

