Preventing sexual harassment, assault starts with YOU

Kelly Haertjens, ASC Public Affairs



ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – A sexual assault takes place nearly every minute in the United States, but you can help change that statistic just by using your voice. April was Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month -- a time to focus on all forms of sexual harassment. While it is an important issue year-round, Army Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention advisers held events throughout the month to raise awareness.



"A method that we always discuss in our training is using the 'three Ds'; direct, distract and delegate," said Joanne Kilian, Rock Island Arsenal's SHARP program manager. "Anyone experiencing or witnessing something of that sort should say something. Using the direct approach lets the offender know that the behavior will not go unnoticed."



The SHARP theme this year is “Intervene We Are a Team: There is US in TrUSt. Can They Trust in You?”



"We intervene because we are a team, and we care for one another," Kilian said. "A team can only succeed if there's trust within."



This point was also driven home during Denim Day on April 26. Dozens of people showed up in front of U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s headquarters building to show their support by wearing denim. Col. Scott Kindberg, ASC chief of staff, explained that sexual harassment and assault are unacceptable, and that someone's outfit choice is never an excuse for sexual assault.



“We all should live and behave like every day is Denim Day and every month is SAAPM,” Kindberg told attendees. “There is no place in our Army for sexual assault and harassment. It harms our workforce and our No. 1 priority of readiness -- our people. It destroys the teamwork that is the hallmark of our Army.



“It is very simple. If our people aren’t secure, our mission is not secured. Bottom line: it is all of our responsibility to ensure that Soldiers, Civilians, and family members live and work in an environment free of sexual assault and sexual harassment.”



Denim Day was started as the result of a 1992 Italian court case where a rape conviction was overturned due to the victim wearing tight jeans. The justices felt the victim would have needed to help remove her jeans, therefore making the act consensual. Protests started in the form of wearing jeans, and it has since become a worldwide event to show solidarity with sexual assault victims.



A sexual assault happens every 68 seconds in the U.S. according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. In 2021, 8,866 of those assaults impacted the U.S. military -- a statistic that is tracked through the U.S. Department of Defense Sexual Assault Prevention and Response.



According to armyresilience.army.mil, the SHARP program was designed to end sexual harassment and sexual assault within the Army's ranks by promoting a cultural change across the Army. It supports a vision toward a culture of discipline and respect where Soldiers and Civilians intervene to protect each other. The program has specially educated and trained staff with materials to teach leaders, Soldiers and Civilians how to prevent and respond to incidents of sexual harassment and assault.



"The SHARP program provides and enhances readiness through the prevention of sexual assault, sexual harassment and associated retaliatory behaviors while providing comprehensive response capabilities," Kilian said. SHARP also helps to "promote a climate of dignity and respect for all service members, Family members, and Civilian employees through cultural change, prevention, intervention, investigation, advocacy/response and assessment across Army Sustainment Command and supporting organizations."



SHARP also hosted a 5-K Run/Walk on April 27 to raise awareness for the cause. Service members, Family members, civilians and pets participated to support the program.



While events do a great part in raising awareness, the work needs to continue past the month of April. It can be as simple as calling the behavior out. Kilian advises to not just ignore behavior, even if it hasn't escalated yet.



"Tell someone. Do not ignore it, as the behavior will only get worse," she said.



While even one assault is too many, the good news is that help is available for those impacted. There are several ways to report depending on the type of victim and the desired outcome. Reports can be made anonymously.



For more information on making a report, getting help, or getting involved to better help others, contact the SHARP office or visit armyresilience.army.mil .



The Rock Island Arsenal SHARP office is located in building 110 or call (309) 229-8412.

