Travis hosts Project Tuskegee, AIM Event

Photo By Nicholas Pilch | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kolin Flynn, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation aerospace medical...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas Pilch | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kolin Flynn, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation aerospace medical technician, speaks with Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets during a Project Tuskegee, Aviation Inspiration Mentorship event at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 28, 2023. More than 400 students from surrounding schools and universities attended the aviation-focused event where they had the opportunity to learn from Airmen and discuss career prospects as well as tour a B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth AFB and a C-5M Super Galaxy, C-17 Globemaster III and KC-10 Extender from Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – The 60th Air Mobility Wing recently hosted Air Force Global Strike Command for a Project Tuskegee, Aviation Inspiration Mentorship (AIM) event to encourage early interest in aviation here, April 28, 2023.



More than 400 students from the surrounding schools and universities attended an aviation-focused event with opportunities to learn from Airmen and discuss career prospects as well as tour a B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth AFB and a C-5M Super Galaxy, C-17 Globemaster III and KC-10 Extender from Travis AFB.



Project Tuskegee is an initiative to increase opportunities for AFROTC cadets and other underrepresented students within local communities to be exposed to rated and non-rated career opportunities. This initiative partnered with Air Mobility Command and Travis AFB to garner aviation enthusiasm in the local youth population.



“The Tuskegee Airman taught us to persevere and to work together to solve the challenges that our military faces,” said Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Alexander, AFGSC A5/8 Air National Guard Advisor.



The AIM program works hand-in-hand with Project Tuskegee to support Air Force outreach and engagement activities with a mission to inform, influence and inspire the next generation of aviators.



“Project Tuskegee and AIM drives to create inspiration in our youth, and potentially unveils new career pathways in aviation with the ability to make that path achievable,” said Keith Burgess 60th AMW integrated prevention chief. “It opens doors and creates pathways for community youth that may have viewed aviation as an unattainable dream; this outreach program can ultimately strengthen our nation.”



For this event, Travis was able to reach outside of the typical radius to connect with members who may not necessarily interact with military members. The event introduced aviation and STEM to students of northern California to arm them with knowledge of educational expectations and requirements, and create a head start to become academically qualified to compete for ROTC scholarships and succeed in the program.



In a memorandum from January, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. charged Airmen to connect the Air Force with the American public, especially with young people and the influencers who inform their choices.



“Young people aspire to be what they see,” Brown said in the Jan. 26, 2023 dated memo. “When the public meets our amazing Airmen, see their exciting mission and understands the value of military service, it can be life changing.”



Solano County community leaders participated in the event alongside leadership assigned to the AFGSC, 60th AMW, 621st CRW, 349th AMW and members from the local Tuskegee Airmen Chapter.



“With young people, seeing is believing,” said Lt. Col. Craig Dorn, AFGSC headquarters squadron commander. “When young people have the opportunity to see and hear about other potential career paths in life, they will have a better chance at fulfilling those opportunities. ”



To get involved in ROTC or JROTC, find more information here: https://www.afrotc.com/

To learn more about Project Tuskegee, visit here: https://www.afgsc.af.mil/Project-Tuskegee/