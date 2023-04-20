Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gaining Altitude: May 2023 Promotions

    Promotions Graphic

    Graphic used to accompany monthly wing promotions article. (U.S. Air Force graphic by

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Airman 1st Class:
    Devin J. Lincoln

    To Senior Airman:
    Jessica C. Chambers
    Heather N. Davis
    Eronda C. Doss
    Matthew D. Mcbride
    Deundre J. Patrick
    Yosry A. Zaki

    To Staff Sgt.:
    Maria Chang Cruz
    Kali P. Wright

    To Tech. Sgt.:
    Cameron J. Doss
    Terrance Johnson
    Demeshia C. Jones
    Seunghwan Kim
    Ramone P. Lacey
    Denver C. Robles
    Zachary E. Tomlinson
    Nicholas C. Wilson
    Kanita D. Wright

    To Master Sgt.:
    Samaletta B. Collins
    Alexandria E. Moton
    Yahsmin D. Turner

    To Senior Master Sgt.:
    Quangngoc T. Tran

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 16:04
    Story ID: 443763
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gaining Altitude: May 2023 Promotions, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promotions
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

