The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Airman 1st Class:
Devin J. Lincoln
To Senior Airman:
Jessica C. Chambers
Heather N. Davis
Eronda C. Doss
Matthew D. Mcbride
Deundre J. Patrick
Yosry A. Zaki
To Staff Sgt.:
Maria Chang Cruz
Kali P. Wright
To Tech. Sgt.:
Cameron J. Doss
Terrance Johnson
Demeshia C. Jones
Seunghwan Kim
Ramone P. Lacey
Denver C. Robles
Zachary E. Tomlinson
Nicholas C. Wilson
Kanita D. Wright
To Master Sgt.:
Samaletta B. Collins
Alexandria E. Moton
Yahsmin D. Turner
To Senior Master Sgt.:
Quangngoc T. Tran
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2023 16:04
|Story ID:
|443763
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gaining Altitude: May 2023 Promotions, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT