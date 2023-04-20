Thunderbolt Battalion Gains New Commander

Lt. Col. Benton B. Gammons assumed command of 1-265th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Battalion from outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Tina Madovoy during a change of command ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center Fla., April 30, 2023.



"Lt. Col. Gammons has not only succeeded but has succeeded while always choosing the challenging jobs," said Col. Adam M. Curry, brigade commander of the 164th ADA Brigade. "You have my full faith and confidence.”



In addition to numerous State Active Duty mobilizations, Soldiers with the 1-265th ADA have mobilized three times (2007-08, 2010-11, 2019-2020) in support of Operation Noble Eagle (ONE) as the ground-based Air Defense Battalion within the National Capital Integrated Air Defense System (NCR-IADS).



“I am proud to lead this battalion, especially during a time when the ADA has never been more in demand,” said Gammons.



Concurrent to the Battalion’s 2019-2020 mobilization to the NCR, Soldiers with B Battery deployed in support of the European Defense Initiative (EDI), providing short range air defense for maneuver elements in Germany and Poland. In 2015 the 1-265th ADA was the first National Guard unit mobilized to Afghanistan responsible for operating the Counter-Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar (C-RAM) system. Known as ‘Task Force Iron Shield’, they protected three geographical locations: Bagram Airfield, Forward Operating Base Fenty, and Camp Dahlke in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. The 1-265th ADA remains ready for future operational missions and Army modernization efforts.

