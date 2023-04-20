Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with Phanna Cea

Photo By James Lowe | Phanna Cea enjoys her work with the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more Photo By James Lowe | Phanna Cea enjoys her work with the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. As a hydraulic engineer she analyzes data to help determine water releases and policy changes for lakes, rivers and smaller tributaries, all of which benefits from her skills as an engineer with excellent communication skills. Taken March 22, 2003. see less | View Image Page

In the span of the first six years of Phanna Cea’s life, she had experienced life in a refugee camp and immigrated twice to flee from unrest in the southeast region of Asia during the Vietnam War.



For Cea, a native Cambodian, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District hydraulic engineer, these years didn’t define her but grew her strength and appreciation for her home country’s heritage.



With May being the month the U.S. Army recognizes as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the time was right to talk with Cea about her history and heritage.



Cea’s journey toward the United States began in the 1970s during the Vietnam War. Her parents lived in Cambodia, a neighboring country to Vietnam, and both had a Chinese grandfather. They carried her at one month old, while her older brother walked, as they evacuated to Thailand.



Her family remained as refugees in Thailand for four years before they immigrated to the Philippines with their still growing family. From there, they immigrated to the U.S. where both her parents still live, according to Cea.



“Family is very important for us – being involved with my parents. They sacrificed a lot to bring us here,” said Cea.



Though their family has been in the U.S. for many years, they still keep their heritage alive in many different ways. Her mom and dad kept their Cambodian language, Khmer, alive with her and her brothers. Her mother taught her to prepare traditional Cambodian foods, often while speaking Khmer.



Cea said her deep connection to her Asian heritage has been strengthened by a life full of Cambodian and Chinese New Year celebrations with her extended family. Sharing many familiar dishes and learning from elders to strengthen her respect for her ancestors helped build that connection.



In continuing her American story, she married her college boyfriend, Cesar, who grew up in El Salvador. Their combined family includes Catholic and Buddhist religious practices along with traditional birthdays, Mother’s and Father’s Days. Her son and daughter, now college-aged themselves, were exposed to both spiritual practices.



“I mostly grew up in the U.S. and while my children speak some Khmer and some Spanish, they are most comfortable with English. The entire family remains close and continues to celebrate our ancestors during those special holidays. We are all there for each other – it’s a very big deal for me to make traditional dishes with my parents, husband and children,” said Cea.



She describes the dishes as spicy, similar to Thai dishes. Sharing those dishes symbolizes the family’s commitment to remembering and honoring both the people and the places from where they came.



Cea said she enjoys her work with the Kansas City District as a hydraulic engineer. She previously worked with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, also as an engineer.



“Her experiences there, in regulatory review and enforcement, sharpened her skills as an awesome communicator. As a hydraulic engineer she analyzes data to help determine water releases and policy changes for lakes, rivers and smaller tributaries, all of which benefits from her skills as an engineer with excellent communication skills,” said Chris Purzer, her supervisor in the Water Management Section.



Purzer values her ability to connect with our partners and stakeholders.



“Ultimately, those water release decisions will impact various stakeholders. In her day-to-day support to lake operations, Phanna considers the effect on wildlife and agriculture in the watersheds, among all federally recognized, authorized operating purposes, knowing that at times she may have to communicate decisions with stakeholders,” said Purzer.



Cea’s colleagues appreciate her problem-solving nature.



“Phanna always has such a great attitude and ability to uplift the section. She is a hard worker that will keep chipping away at a problem till it is solved,” said Paul Simon, hydraulic engineer, Water Management Section.



The Kansas City Districts celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month this May with Cea and all Americans with that shared heritage.