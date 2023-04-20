Photo Story: Annual fish stocking at Fort McCoy helps maintain fish populations for anglers. Part II

Photo By Scott Sturkol | U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) employees stock rainbow trout April 24, 2023,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) employees stock rainbow trout April 24, 2023, in Suukjak Sep Lake on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Approximately 15,000 rainbow trout were stocked at several lakes and ponds April 24-25 at Fort McCoy by the USFWS Genoa National Fish Hatchery of Genoa, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) employees stock rainbow trout April 24, 2023, in Suukjak Sep Lake on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Approximately 15,000 rainbow trout were stocked at several lakes and ponds April 24-25 at Fort McCoy by the USFWS Genoa National Fish Hatchery of Genoa, Wis.



Annually, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) completes a fish stocking effort at Fort McCoy that averages approximately 15,000 rainbow trout in seven major waterways on the installation.



The trout stocking usually happens every April by staff from the USFWS Genoa National Fish Hatchery of Genoa, Wis., and is usually just in time for the start of the annual fishing season opener in Wisconsin and on post.



Longtime Fisheries Biologist John Noble with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch has said that rainbow trout are a preferred species of fish for anglers at Fort McCoy, and that’s why they so many are stocked on post.



“For many years now, trout have been stocked in waters on Fort McCoy,” Noble said. “The addition of rainbow trout also helps reduce the burden of harvest on other species that are present and reproduce naturally.”



The USFWS states they take pride in their fish stocking efforts, as shown at their website at https://www.fws.gov/service/fish-stocking, noting that “fish stocking supports conservation.”



“The next time you go fishing, you might just catch a fish that was raised at a national fish hatchery,” the USFWS website states. “Since 1871 we have been working to improving recreational fishing and restoring aquatic species that are in decline, at risk, and are important to the health of our aquatic systems. Across the country the network of national fish hatcheries work with states and tribes to conserve, restore, and enhance the fish and aquatic resources of America for future generations."



Overall, the USFWS stocks 71 species of fish, 43 species of mollusks, seven species of amphibians, three species of reptiles, three species of arthropods, one plant species, and one bird species.



Learn more about the USFWS by visiting https://www.fws.gov. Learn more about fishing at Fort McCoy by visiting the Fort McCoy iSportsman page at https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.