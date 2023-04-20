Photo Story: Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Event-goers participate in the annual Arbor Day celebration April 28, 2023, next to...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Event-goers participate in the annual Arbor Day celebration April 28, 2023, next to building 102 on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the observance, Fort McCoy Garrison leadership and other installation personnel helped children from the post Child Development Center plant more than 500 trees. The post also received its 34th Tree City USA award from the National Arbor Day Foundation during the celebration. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Event-goers participate in the annual Arbor Day celebration April 28, 2023, next to building 102 on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



During the observance, Fort McCoy Garrison leadership and other installation personnel helped children from the post Child Development Center plant more than 500 trees.



The post also received its 34th Tree City USA award from the National Arbor Day Foundation during the celebration.



According to history.com, the origins of Arbor Day dates to the early 1870s in Nebraska City, Neb. A journalist by the name of Julius Sterling Morton moved to the state with his wife, Caroline, in 1854.



The couple purchased 160 acres in Nebraska City and planted a wide variety of trees and shrubs in what was a primarily a flat stretch of desolate plain. Morton later became editor of the state’s first newspaper, Nebraska City News, which became a platform for Morton to spread his knowledge of trees and to stress their ecological importance within Nebraska.



On Jan. 7, 1872, Morton proposed a day that would encourage all Nebraskans to plant trees in their community. An agriculture board agreed, and Arbor Day was born. The first Arbor Day was held April 10, 1872.



The tradition spread quickly. Within 20 years, Arbor Day had reached a large swath of the nation and was celebrated in every state except for Delaware.



It wasn’t until 1970, however, that Arbor Day became recognized nationwide, thanks to President Richard Nixon.



This move was in line with other environmentally friendly actions taken by Nixon in the 1970s, including the passing of the Clean Air Act, the Endangered Species Act, the Clean Water Act, the National Environmental Protection Act, and more.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



