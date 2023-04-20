Photo Story: Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event

    Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Event-goers participate in the annual Arbor Day celebration April 28, 2023, next to building 102 on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    During the observance, Fort McCoy Garrison leadership and other installation personnel helped children from the post Child Development Center plant more than 500 trees.

    The post also received its 34th Tree City USA award from the National Arbor Day Foundation during the celebration.

    According to history.com, the origins of Arbor Day dates to the early 1870s in Nebraska City, Neb. A journalist by the name of Julius Sterling Morton moved to the state with his wife, Caroline, in 1854.

    The couple purchased 160 acres in Nebraska City and planted a wide variety of trees and shrubs in what was a primarily a flat stretch of desolate plain. Morton later became editor of the state’s first newspaper, Nebraska City News, which became a platform for Morton to spread his knowledge of trees and to stress their ecological importance within Nebraska.

    On Jan. 7, 1872, Morton proposed a day that would encourage all Nebraskans to plant trees in their community. An agriculture board agreed, and Arbor Day was born. The first Arbor Day was held April 10, 1872.

    The tradition spread quickly. Within 20 years, Arbor Day had reached a large swath of the nation and was celebrated in every state except for Delaware.

    It wasn’t until 1970, however, that Arbor Day became recognized nationwide, thanks to President Richard Nixon.

    This move was in line with other environmentally friendly actions taken by Nixon in the 1970s, including the passing of the Clean Air Act, the Endangered Species Act, the Clean Water Act, the National Environmental Protection Act, and more.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    This work, Photo Story: Fort McCoy community plants more than 500 trees for 2023 Arbor Day event, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

