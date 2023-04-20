Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: April 2023 training operations at Fort McCoy

    April 2023 training operations at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers assigned to the installation for training participate in physical fitness...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Training operations are shown April 14, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    During April 2023, thousands of service members have trained at the installation for annual Army Reserve and Guard training.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

