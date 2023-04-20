Photo Essay: April 2023 training operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers assigned to the installation for training participate in physical fitness...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers assigned to the installation for training participate in physical fitness training at the Fort McCoy (Wis.) Physical Fitness Training Site on April 13, 2023. Fort McCoy's half-mile paved track at the site provides a safe place for units and individuals to walk and run. It's also a commonlocation for units to complete the Army physical fitness testing requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Training operations are shown April 14, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



During April 2023, thousands of service members have trained at the installation for annual Army Reserve and Guard training.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching "ftmccoy," and on Twitter by searching "usagmccoy."



