Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor Improves Pharmacy Access with ScriptsCenter Lockers!

Photo By Patricia Rose | The new ScriptCenter is the latest improvement to Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor's...... read more read more Photo By Patricia Rose | The new ScriptCenter is the latest improvement to Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor's Pharmacy Services. This secure prescription pickup locker for the dispensing of most medications will make it easier for beneficiaries to access prescriptions during and after business hours. see less | View Image Page

NHCOH has expanded its already timely service to include a secure prescription pickup locker for the dispensing of most medications. Requested prescriptions are filled and checked at the pharmacy, and then loaded into the ScriptCenter for later retrieval. Located in a hallway near the Pharmacy, the center is accessible during business hours. However, once some security modifications are made, patients will eventually have access to retrieve prescriptions after hours as well. This will be a great benefit for those who work and have difficulty retrieving their prescriptions during regular business hours.



To utilize the ScriptCenter for pickup you must first enroll by physically going to the device. To complete the enrollment, a recently filled prescription number is required. If you don’t have a recent prescription number, you can still enroll, and the pharmacy will complete the enrollment the next time your prescription is filled. Refills can be requested using the Audiocare phone in system at (257-9701 or 9705) and selecting the ScriptCenter pickup location. Refills/New Prescriptions can also be requested at any pharmacy staff member encounter.



Another benefit of this system is the ability is to pick-up prescriptions for your spouse or dependent children. Each adult must have their own account, but once registered you can select people that can pick-up for you in the account settings. You must have their Username and personal identification number (PIN) to link accounts. Dependents under 18 years old do not need their own account but can be added under yours in settings with just a Prescription Number and Date of Birth.



There is one limitation however. Refrigerated items are the only prescriptions that can’t be loaded into ScriptCenter. If one of the items requested is refrigerated, the pharmacy will reach out to you to determine the best way for you to get your medications.



NHCOH Pharmacy’s busiest days are Wednesday, and Friday and peak hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To avoid longer than average wait times, try to come on different days or times, or better yet, sign up for the ScriptCenter service and come when it is convenient for you!