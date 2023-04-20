Syracuse-based NY National Guard Soldiers complete Ukrainian troop training mission

Photo By Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez | Authority over the Joint Multinational Training Group — Ukraine mission is...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez | Authority over the Joint Multinational Training Group — Ukraine mission is transferred from Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard to Task Force Bowie, 39th IBCT, Arkansas Army National Guard during a ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 28, 2023. JMTG-U ensures the combat effectiveness of Armed Forces of Ukraine soldiers training on systems and equipment issued under the U.S.’ Presidential Drawdown Authority, and training in combined arms and joint maneuver. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany--New York Army National Guard Soldiers from the Syracuse-based 27th Infantry Brigade Combat team oversaw the training of 9,600 Ukrainian troops since taking charge of the NATO’s Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine in August of 2022.



The 140 Soldiers, organized as Task Force Orion-- for the brigade’s nickname of Orion, the hunter-- served as the command and administrative elements for the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, known as the JTMG-U for short.



Over the course of nine months, Task Force Orion oversaw the U.S.-led training of Armed Forces of Ukraine soldiers on more than 15 different systems and equipment. The New Yorkers also assisted in the training of more than eight Ukrainian battalion tactical groups in combined arms and joint maneuver, according to Army officials.



“The proof and the results are in the bravery and the actions of our Ukrainian brothers and sisters who are accomplishing them on the battlefield,” said Col. William Murphy, the task force commander.

On Friday, August 28, Task Force Orion turned over the responsibility for the JTMG-U to a National Guard team from Arkansas during a ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany.



While the 27th is headquartered in Syracuse it has units across the state and drew Soldiers from all these units for Task Force Orion.

Murphy turned over command of the training group to Col. Olen Bridges, commander of the Arkansas Army National Guard’s Task Force Bowie, during the ceremony.



The New York Soldiers will return from Germany to Fort Bliss, Texas for demobilization and then will return home to airports across the state in May.



The training group was originally operating at Ukraine’s training center near Yavoriv, Ukraine. In February 2022, just prior to the Russian invasion, the American trainers from the Florida Army National Guard, were relocated to the Grafenwoehr base.



From April to December 2022, training focused on instructing Ukrainian military personnel on how to use the American weapons systems and equipment sent to Ukraine.



Since January, training has included combined arms maneuver and staff training for Ukrainian battalions, brigades, and corps.



Task forces assigned to the mission have worked with numerous U.S. military units, as well as Allied and partner nations to ensure the success of U.S.-led Ukrainian training in Germany.



“The one common thread that has run through all of this, that has united all of those organizations and linked them together with our Ukrainian counterparts, has been JMTG-U,” said Col. Stephen C. Marr, chief of staff of 7th Army Training Command.



The 27th Infantry Brigade is the only National Guard brigade to have contributed troops to the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine twice.

Soldiers from the New York Army National Guard conducted training for Ukrainian troops, alongside other NATO soldiers, at the Yavoriv base from November 2017 to August 2018.



In January, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, visited the training site to observe Ukrainian soldiers being trained on the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle.



Gen. Dan Hokanson, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, visited the New York National Guard team in March and praised them for their efforts in training Ukrainian troops.