U.S. Army Vice Chief visits III Armored Corps, tours Warfighter progress at Fort Hood

Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Randy A. George, gives a coin to Staff Sgt. Adam Slauter with the 1st Cavalry Division during Warfighter 23-4 at Fort Hood, Texas, April 24, 2023. George's visit included stops at the 1st Cav. Div. Main Command Post, Mission Training Complex, 1-12 Cav. motor pool, First Army Division West Headquarters, and more. Warfighter 23-4 is a Department of Defense directed multi-echelon, multi-national exercise with III Armored Corps, 1st Armored Division, 1st Cavalry Division, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 36th Engineer Brigade, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, 89th Military Police Brigade, and NATO allies among others including 3rd (United Kingdom) Division. The exercise is designed to enhance lethality, readiness, and allied interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. LaShic Patterson)