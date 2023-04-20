U.S. Army Vice Chief visits III Armored Corps, tours Warfighter progress at Fort Hood

Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Randy A. George, visited with the Soldiers of III Armored Corps during Warfighter 23-4 at Fort Hood, Texas, April 24, 2023.
George's visit included stops at the 1st Cavalry Division Main Command Post, Mission Training Complex, 1-12 Cav. motor pool, First Army Division West Headquarters, and more.
He presented the following Soldiers with coins for the hard work during the exercise: Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nathan Wright, Sgt. 1st Class Sidney Payne, Staff Sgt. Adam Slauter, Sgt. Eric Larson, and Spc. Phillip Jones.
Warfighter 23-4 is a Department of Defense directed multi-echelon, multi-national exercise with III Armored Corps, 1st Armored Division, 1st Cavalry Division, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 36th Engineer Brigade, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, 89th Military Police Brigade, and NATO allies among others including 3rd (United Kingdom) Division. The exercise is designed to enhance lethality, readiness, and allied interoperability.
