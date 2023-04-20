Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Vice Chief visits III Armored Corps, tours Warfighter progress at Fort Hood

    U.S. Army Vice Chief visits III Armored Corps, tours Warfighter progress at Fort Hood

    Photo By Staff Sgt. LaShic Patterson | Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Randy A. George, gives a coin to Staff Sgt. Adam...... read more read more

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Story by Sgt. Luis Santiago 

    III Armored Corps

    Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Randy A. George, visited with the Soldiers of III Armored Corps during Warfighter 23-4 at Fort Hood, Texas, April 24, 2023.

    George's visit included stops at the 1st Cavalry Division Main Command Post, Mission Training Complex, 1-12 Cav. motor pool, First Army Division West Headquarters, and more.

    He presented the following Soldiers with coins for the hard work during the exercise: Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nathan Wright, Sgt. 1st Class Sidney Payne, Staff Sgt. Adam Slauter, Sgt. Eric Larson, and Spc. Phillip Jones.
    Warfighter 23-4 is a Department of Defense directed multi-echelon exercise with III Armored Corps, 1st Armored Division, 1st Cavalry Division, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 36th Engineer Brigade, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, and 89th Military Police Brigade participating as primary training units, to include NATO Allied countries such as the 3rd (United Kingdom) Division.

    Warfighter 23-4 is a Department of Defense directed multi-echelon, multi-national exercise with III Armored Corps, 1st Armored Division, 1st Cavalry Division, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 36th Engineer Brigade, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, 89th Military Police Brigade, and NATO allies among others including 3rd (United Kingdom) Division. The exercise is designed to enhance lethality, readiness, and allied interoperability.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 12:33
    Story ID: 443614
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Vice Chief visits III Armored Corps, tours Warfighter progress at Fort Hood, by SGT Luis Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. Army Vice Chief visits III Armored Corps, tours Warfighter progress at Fort Hood
    U.S. Army Vice Chief visits III Armored Corps, tours Warfighter progress at Fort Hood
    U.S. Army Vice Chief visits III Armored Corps, tours Warfighter progress at Fort Hood
    U.S. Army Vice Chief visits III Armored Corps, tours Warfighter progress at Fort Hood
    U.S. Army Vice Chief visits III Armored Corps, tours Warfighter progress at Fort Hood
    U.S. Army Vice Chief visits III Armored Corps, tours Warfighter progress at Fort Hood
    U.S. Army Vice Chief visits III Armored Corps, tours Warfighter progress at Fort Hood

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Fort Hood
    Allies
    Training
    IIIACWFX23
    Fort Cavazos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT