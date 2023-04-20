The Child Development Center at USAG Ansbach celebrates the Month of the Military Child

Photo By Staff Sgt. Preston Malizia | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Preston Malizia | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment show military children a Maneuver Short Range Air Defense (MSHORAD) system during the Month of the Military Child event hosted by the Child Youth Services at USAG Ansbach, Germany, April 27, 2023. April is the Month of the Military Child, which recognizes and honors military children's role in the armed forces community. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff. Sgt. Preston B. Malizia) see less | View Image Page

ANSBACH, Germany --The Child Development Center at U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach hosted a special event commemorating the Month of the Military Child on April 27 at Katterbach Kaserne. This year's theme was "Past, Present, and Future," and the event was organized to honor the sacrifices and devotion of military children and recognize the challenges they face daily.



"We really want to make sure that we take time every year to recognize the sacrifice and devotion, as well as the things they go through as members of the military community," said Mrs. Bobbie Jones, Director of the USAG Ansbach CYS youth center.



Jones is no stranger to the military lifestyle, being a military child herself.



The Month of the Military Child seeks to increase awareness and support for military children's unique experiences. Military families and communities hold events and activities recognizing and honoring military children. These events can range from parades to family fun days, educational seminars, and fundraising efforts to assist the needs of military children.



"The goal of the Month of the Military Child is to honor and appreciate military children. Over 1.6 million military children will be honored this April. This is our way of honoring the sacrifices made by our military children both here and at home," said Mrs. Trude Moellmann, the Child Youth Services Outreach Director and School Liaison Officer.



The event, which was attended by staff, families, and community organizations, featured a barbecue, various hands-on activities, and static displays provided by local community members, including the USAG Ansbach Fire Department, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade and 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.



She emphasized the importance of the event. "Together with the USO, Exceptional Family Members Program, ADOS, Child Youth Services, our Military Family Life Consultants, DES, PMO, Outdoor Recreation, and our library, we will celebrate as a family with a barbecue and a variety of hands-on activities," said Moellman.



The event organizers also paid tribute to the children's parents, who serve in the military and thanked them for their service and sacrifice.



The Month of the Military Child is celebrated annually in April and serves to recognize and honor the sacrifices made by military children and their families. Through events like the one held at the Child Development Center at USAG Ansbach, the military community seeks to demonstrate its appreciation for the resilience and courage of military children and their families.