Into the Tower of Babel

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Goodfellow and Angelo State University came together for the fourth annual Language and Culture Fair in San Angelo, Texas, April 27th, 2023.



“What today highlights is how important our global relationships and cultural partnerships are for the good of all people,” said Col. Jason Kulchar, 17th Training Group commander.



The fair is used as a way for linguists at Goodfellow to broaden and exercise their skills at booths featuring languages and countries from around the world. Each booth featured interactive elements for visitors to learn about the cultures and languages found across the globe.



“The culture fair is one example of how we partner with ASU” said Kulchar. “We are incredibly thankful for our partnerships. These partnerships make our entire community better”



The Language and Culture Fair provides both students of ASU and the 17th Training Wing to understand the global picture.



“By attending this fair students have the opportunity to learn how various cultures around the world impact our lives,” said Dr. Clifton Jones, ASU Vice Provost. “And how these different cultures influence the world in which we live.”



The event served not only as a cultural exchange but also as a training opportunity for linguists at Goodfellow. The fair enabled them to exercise and enhance their language skills, which is essential for their roles in national defense and security.



“In today’s global marketplace, a better understanding of other languages and cultures is critical if we are to effectively communicate, compete and understand people of other countries,” said Jones.

