SHARP: 10th MDSB observes Denim Day

FORT DRUM, N.Y – Unit guidons and large groups of Soldiers filled Po Valley and Camp Swift Road. However, unlike a typical physical training session, many Soldiers weren't wearing a uniform; instead, they wore jeans.



The 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade hosted a 'Walk in Their Shoes' event in observance of Denim Day, where Soldiers walked a one-mile course. As part of the event, Soldiers were allowed to wear jeans for the entire day.



2023 marks the 24th year of the Denim Day campaign, which is observed as part of April's Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month. Denim Day was established after a rape conviction was overturned because the victim wore tight jeans, implying that she assisted the person who raped her in removing her jeans, thus giving consent.



"It angers me to know that something like this happened, and I feel horrible for the victim," said Spc. Orlando Vasquez, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with Alpha Company, 548th Division Sustainment Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade. "But I think it did help to bring awareness to the issue of victim blaming, and it's just sad that all this had to happen."



Awareness is exactly what Staff Sgt. Trina McLoud, the sexual assault response coordinator for the 10th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, had in mind when organizing the event.



"Although this is the 24th year that we have been observing Denim Day, we are still trying to fight this battle of sexual assault and rape prevention," she said. "We haven't overcome it just yet, so it's important that we continue to spread awareness so that people know how to prevent it or what resources are available in case something does happen."



During the one-mile walk course, SARC's and Victim Advocates from throughout the brigade had stations set up where they talked about the Sexual Harassment and Rape Prevention program.



"We wanted to make sure we had more than just the brigade and battalion level SARCs for the event because we want to make sure Soldiers feel comfortable enough to come forward with any concerns and situations they might have," explained McLoud. "It's already hard for victims to come forward and report an incident, so we want to make sure they have a familiar face to rely on."



Vasquez added that the event was informative and gave him an understanding of the Army family surrounding him.



"This event made me realize that I have brothers and sisters to my left and right and that if I need someone to talk to, they are going to be right there to help and support me," he explained.



According to McLoud, these observances aren't just one-time events.

"Even though we observe Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention in the month of April, this is a year-round program, and we need to make sure our Soldiers understand that."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 16:51 Story ID: 443534 Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SHARP: 10th MDSB observes Denim Day, by SFC Neysa Canfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.