Army & Air Force Exchange Service Named a 2023 VETS Indexes 4-Star Employer

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been named a 4-Star Employer by VETS Indexes for its commitment to hiring Veterans, military spouses and members of the military community.

DALLAS – For the third consecutive year, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been recognized by VETS Indexes as a leading voice on Veterans employment issues and for its dedication to hiring heroes.



The Exchange earned the 4-Star Employer Award for its commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining and supporting Veterans, military spouses, National Guard member and Reservists.



“Veterans and spouses bring valuable skills and a sense of loyalty to the Exchange’s worldwide workforce,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange has hired more than 57,000 Veterans and military spouses since 2013, part of its commitment to reach 75,000 heroes hired by 2030. It’s an honor to have heroes in our ranks.”



The VETS Indexes Employer Awards survey analyzes employers’ policies, practices and outcomes related to:



• Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring.

• Veteran employee development and retention.

• Veteran-inclusive policies and culture

• Support for members of the National Guard and Reserve.

• Military spouse/family support.



At the Exchange, Veterans, military spouses, dependents, Guard members and Reservists make up 47% of its U.S. workforce. The Exchange, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, offers competitive pay and benefits, including paid vacation and sick leave. When Veterans join the Exchange as full-time associates, their military service time can be used toward their Exchange retirement benefit.



Additionally, the Exchange’s associate transfer program helps military spouses retain employment during PCS’s, allowing them to keep their benefits and build toward retirement.



Veterans, military spouses and others interested in a career with the Exchange can visit ApplyMyExchange.com for a list of worldwide job openings.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



