    Merchant Vessel Seized by Iran in Gulf of Oman

    NAVCENT Headquarters

    GULF OF OMAN

    04.27.2023

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    GULF OF OMAN – On April 27 at approximately 1:15 p.m. 1ocal time, Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Advantage Sweet was seized by the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (IRIN) while transiting international waters in the Gulf of Oman. The oil tanker issued a distress call during the seizure. U.S. 5th Fleet is monitoring the situation.

    Iran’s actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability. The Iranian government should immediately release the oil tanker.

    Iran’s continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in regional waters are a threat to maritime security and the global economy. In the past two years, Iran has unlawfully seized at least five commercial vessels sailing in the Middle East.

