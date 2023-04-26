Team Rota: Carmen Harana Gutierrez

Carmen Harana Gutierrez is the administrative assistant for Rota Elementary School, a position she’s held since 1988.



She describes her daily duties as, “Registration, personnel, payroll, helping students, parents and teachers, and any other thing that might happen.”

Harana Gutierrez, from Rota, began working on the installation in 1984. She worked four years with the supply department before moving to the elementary school. Over the years she has seen lots of changes – in personnel, facilities, and students – but still enjoys getting up each day to go to work.



“I have worked with a lot of principals, teachers, and staff, and I always learned something from every one of them,” she said. “Looking back, I was so lucky to find this job. I come to work with a happy face every morning and I feel loved here.”



When asked her favorite thing about working at the school, she said the working relationships with her coworkers and getting to know all the people who walk through the elementary school doors.



In her free time, Harana Gutierrez enjoys the laid back lifestyle of Rota.



“I love to spend time with friends and family, and to work on my patio growing plants,” she said. “I like to walk in the pine trees or on the beach in Rota, read, enjoy a coffee or tapas with friends, and take siesta.”

