Fort McCoy observes 2023 Holocaust Remembrance Day, National Days of Remembrance

Fort McCoy held a special event April 20 in the chapel building 2672 to observe the 2023 Holocaust Days of Remembrance and Holocaust Remembrance Day.



Rabbi Brian Serle, the rabbi for the Congregation Sons of Abraham of La Crosse, Wis., served as the featured guest speaker and presenter for the event that was organized by the Fort McCoy Equal Opportunity Office.



A Holocaust Remembrance Day … was declared a national holiday in Israel in 1951 … exactly 72 years ago,” Serle said. “And just six years after the end of the Holocaust. At that time, many Jews and Europeans were still in displaced persons camps all over Europe. Over six million Jews were murdered — specifically targeted for who they were … and (millions) of others of all countries died as a result of the worst war in history. So far, Holocaust Remembrance Day, is commemorated all over the world with solemn music, sincere prayers, mourning for the innocent, murdered Jews, and others, and speeches like this one reminding us of why we’re here.”



According to the National Archives at www.archives.gov, International Holocaust Remembrance Day is an international memorial day designated by the United Nations to mark the anniversary of the January 27, 1945, liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau — the largest Nazi concentration and death camp.



The Days of Remembrance, according to https://nationaltoday.com/days-of-remembrance, is observed every year in April and May and is a week-long commemoration of the Holocaust. In 2023, it was observed from April 16-23.



“The Days of Remembrance was established as the country’s annual commemoration of the Holocaust by the United States Congress,” the website states. “The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum is responsible for leading the country in commemorating Days of Remembrance and also for encouraging these commemorations. The Holocaust was the state-sponsored persecution and murder of six million Jews by the Nazi rulers, allies, and collaborators.”



During the event, Serle sang a Jewish song, “Ani Ma’amin (I Believe),” in Hebrew. The tune, according to the program, was sung by dozens of Jews as they were marched to the gas chambers. Serle also led the effort as a candle lighting ceremony was held during the event.



“Today we remember and we honor the murdered victims of Hitler's criminal empire,” Serle said. “But we also praise the virtues of those who will stand in the way of these murders and explain to the world — never again.”



In a release from the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute (DEOMI), it states the Department of Defense’s theme for the 2023 observance was ““Behind Every Name A Story: The Women.”



The release stated the themes comes from a special poster depicting a tree and beneath it a woman holding a child’s had that was created for the observance by DEOMI.



“The poster highlights the bravery of Irena Sendler, a Polish social worker who, during World War II, helped rescue 2,500 Jewish children from the Warsaw Ghetto,” the release states. “She did this by giving Jewish children non-Jewish names and then placing them with local Polish families or in convents or orphanages for safety. To protect their identity, the children’s real names, along with their new names, were written on pieces of paper and placed in glass jars. The jars were buried in a garden underneath a tree across from a German barracks. After the war the lists enabled the children to be returned to Jewish relatives. Tragically, most of their parents did not survive.”



Learn more about the Holocaust by visiting the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum at https://www.ushmm.org.



