I am The 908th: Tech. Sgt. Blayze Franklin

Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

Tech. Sgt. Blayze Franklin has been an Aircraft Hydraulics Mechanic Air Reserve Technician with the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron for the past six years.



However, in preparation for the 908th Airlift Wing’s incoming MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter flight training mission, he will be converting to perform preventative maintenance measures and solve issues that may arise to keep the new aircraft operating at optimal performance levels.



The Jemison, Alabama, native has been with the wing since 2016. A major influence in joining the military was his grandfather and an array of other family members who also served.



“My granddad retired after 20 plus years of active duty from the Air Force,” said Franklin. “Maxwell was his last duty station, so I’ve always wanted to come here. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always admired the base and the location.”



Since then, Franklin has been on two deployments and recently awarded the 908 AW’s Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2022.



His first deployment was to Kuwait in 2021 and then he deployed to Germany in 2022. Although thankful to be home, he really enjoyed the atmosphere of the deployed environment and exposure to different cultures. He was honored to make a difference and “do something that not everybody gets to say they've gone and done.”



“Deployment was one of the biggest things to happen in my career. It gave me a new perspective on why,” he said. “I gained a lot of camaraderie with my brothers and sisters in arms because I was with them every day. I came back with a family, friendships and work relationships that will last for years on.”



Outside of work, Franklin is working on his bachelor's degree in information systems and cybersecurity at Columbia Southern University. The college senior also mentioned he liked to spend his free time on a lake, farming and planting and remodeling his home.



The challenge of the upcoming transition is embraced by Franklin. He is eager to enter the next phase of his career and put 100% in until he retires from the Air Force.