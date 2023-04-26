Photo Essay: Osprey at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An osprey carries off a fished after diving into Suukjak Sep Lake on April 24, 2023,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | An osprey carries off a fished after diving into Suukjak Sep Lake on April 24, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. All wildlife management at the installation is completed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. Osprey are among several birds of prey at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

An osprey carries off a fished after diving into Suukjak Sep Lake on April 24, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



All wildlife management at the installation is completed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch.



Osprey are among several birds of prey at Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.