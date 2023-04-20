3-238 th GSAB Spouse Lift takes family-Guard relationship to new heights

Photo By Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas | GRAND LEDGE, Mich. – Spouses of soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 238th...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas | GRAND LEDGE, Mich. – Spouses of soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) depart the flight line with their families during a spouse lift event at Grand Ledge Armory, April 15, 2023. Spouses received a safety brief and were given tours of the brigade’s flight facilities before taking flight UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters as an expression of gratitude for their support and to give them a better understanding of their spouses’ experience as soldiers in the Michigan Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Daniel Garas) see less | View Image Page

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. – Spouses of soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment

General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) were afforded a unique opportunity to fly in the brigade’s

helicopters during a spouse lift event at Grand Ledge Armory, April 15, 2023.



Spouses received briefing from U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lawrence Schloegl, assistant adjutant general,

Michigan National Guard, and participated in cold load training before taking a 30-minute flight around

the metropolitan Lansing area aboard UH-60 Black Hawks.



The flight was provided as an expression of gratitude for their support and to give them a better

understanding of their spouses’ experience as Soldiers in the Michigan Army National Guard.

“It was a once in a lifetime event,” said Lindsay Maldonado. “It was so much fun—Honestly, I loved it.”

The flight coincided with a family appreciation day, which provided activities for children and other

family members to participate in. Events included static displays of various ground vehicles and aircraft,

craft building, a movie room, food truck and an Easter Egg hunt.



“Our unit’s family appreciation day is being included with this event to ensure that everyone

understands and appreciates the sacrifices of all family members— to include the children— of all of our

Soldiers,” said U.S. Army Maj. Jeremy Briggs, 3-238th GSAB executive officer. “April also happens to be

the Month of the Military Child, so we are taking time to celebrate and recognize their amazing strength

and resilience.”



Briggs said that the event was unique since it was the first spouse lift the unit had hosted in 30 years.

Previously, regulations only authorized passenger flights for the spouses of pilots. Regulations have since

changed and Briggs said that 3-238th took the opportunity to capitalize on these changes to include all

spouses.



Briggs added that the vast amounts of time and organization that went into planning the event were

invaluable because it would offer spouses an opportunity to witness firsthand what their Soldiers do

while away at drill, Annual Training, or on mobilization.



U.S. Army Sgt. Nikki Nestor, 3-238th GSAB crew chief, provided a safety briefing to spouses prior to the

flight, and stressed how she believes events like this aren’t just important for recruitment and retention

purposes, but an opportunity for Soldiers to showcase their passion for their work.



“I think it’s very important to build relationships with the community and families,” said Nestor.

“Outside of them being here and actually seeing what we do, it's really hard for us to explain why this

matters to us.”



For spouses like Halee Cusack, the flight was an opportunity to make a direct connection between her

husband’s job in military intelligence and how it supports the brigade. Cusack was seated behind the

pilots of the aircraft and said she was able to watch the pilots and crew make adjustments during the

flight.



“It was cool being able to put together all of the pieces of watching what he does and knowing that it’s

affecting what they were doing in the aircraft mid-flight,” said Cusack.



Briggs said that events like this are important for improving the relationship that the Michigan National

Guard has with the community.



“I believe that family members deserve more recognition for all of their sacrifices and this is a really

good way to not only say it, but show them firsthand so they become more comfortable in their

understanding and appreciation for what their Soldier do,” said Briggs. “The fact that we have state and

local law enforcement, fire departments, and other first responders coming as well goes a long way in

developing the multiple facets of relationships the National Guard requires between Soldiers, families,

communities, and organizations we interact or are a part of day in and day out.”