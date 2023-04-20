Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Philippine Air Forces to Conduct Cope Thunder, First Since 199

    PHILIPPINES

    04.25.2023

    Courtesy Story

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Cope Thunder - Philippines 23-1, a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise, is
    scheduled to begin May 1 with primary flight operations over Clark Air Force
    Base, Philippines, and is scheduled to run through May 12. Cope Thunder Philippines is designed to provide bilateral fighter training with the Philippine Air Force and improve combined interoperability.

    Approximately 160 USAF service members are expected to fly, maintain and
    support more than 12 aircraft from the 35 Fighter Wing, Misawa Air Base, Japan units during this iteration of the exercise. Service members from the Armed Force of the Philippines will exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability.

    Cope Thunder began in the Philippines in 1976. It was moved to Eielson Air
    Force Base in 1992, and eventually renamed Red Flag Alaska. (For 23-1) This is the first iteration of Cope Thunder in the Philippines since 1990. It provides a unique opportunity to integrate forces and improve interoperability between the Philippines and the United States.

