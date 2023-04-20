From Health & Wellness Expos to Hometown Heroes sidewalk events, DeCA promotes extra savings with Commissary Sales Flyers for April 24 – May 7

Courtesy Photo | Wherever they are, service members and their families can benefit from extra savings...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Wherever they are, service members and their families can benefit from extra savings with the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) Sales Flyer for April 24 - May 7. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – Wherever they are, service members and their families can benefit from extra savings with the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) Sales Flyer (https://www.commissaries.com/rewards-and-savings/savings-center/featured-items-sales-flyer) for April 24 - May 7.



This edition ends the Month of the Military Child, which highlighted military children with a drawing contest where each store recognizes three winners in each age group. To learn more or to download the activity sheet, click here: https://www.commissaries.com/military-child-month.



Throughout May, stateside commissaries will have a Hometown Heroes Sidewalk Sale offering great deals on their favorites in bulk. Event dates are subject to change, so patrons are encouraged to check the sidewalk sale webpage (https://www.commissaries.com/rewards-and-savings/sidewalk-sales) for their store’s sale dates and check their commissary webpage (https://www.commissaries.com/shopping/store-locations) or talk to their store manager for more details or updates.



Customers can also further their commissary savings through the new and improved Your Everyday Savings (YES!) Program (https://www.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings). YES! offers extra savings and value on products customers buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.



To reach a higher level of savings beyond everyday low commissary prices, look for the Savvy Shopper best deals featured in the latest sales flyer.



DeCA’s “Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) recipe for the period is Asian Lettuce Wraps (https://www.commissaries.com/recipes/asian-lettuce-wraps-0). Thinking Outside the Box recipes are dietitian-approved, offering quick and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers can save even more on the items listed in these recipes.



More opportunities to save are available through the Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings and Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” deals and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Customers can save over $65 through these deals. Many more digital coupons are available at https://shop.commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores; however, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selection and pricing.



DeCA has made shopping even easier with its Commissary CLICK2GO mobile app. Customers can access DeCA’s Commissary CLICK2GO online payment, curbside pickup, digital coupons, the sales flyer, dietitian-approved recipes and much more. The mobile app is free for download through the Google Play and IOS app stores.



Other savings opportunities include:



• “The World We Travel” drawing contest. In celebration of April as the Month of the Military Child, DeCA is hosting a drawing contest for military children grade Pre-K through 12 for the chance to win a prize from Kinder chocolate and a certificate from their local commissary. Click https://www.commissaries.com/military-child-month for more details.



• Del Monte supports CreatiVets. Through May 15, every Del Monte purchase helps support and empower wounded veterans to heal through the arts and music.



• Commissary Health and Wellness Expo and Sweepstakes. Select CONUS commissaries will host a Health and Wellness Expo April 28-29, where suppliers will be on site to speak about the benefits of their products, hand out coupons, samples and more. In connection with this event, running through April 30, suppliers will host a sweepstakes, where authorized patrons worldwide have a chance to win a $100 Commissary Gift Card. To learn more, go to https://www.mymilitarysavings.com/brands/commissary-health-and-wellness-expo.



• “Freedom’s Choice Price Slash.” Throughout April, CONUS commissaries are slashing the price of Freedom’s Choice Chicken Wing Sections Party Pack, 5-pound bag, regular $13.34, now $6.99.



• Monster Energy. Commissary customers at participating stores can enter for a chance to win a Kawasaki motorcycle by scanning a QR code on in-store posters and displays. Contest ends Nov. 30.



• Commissary Store Brands. DeCA’s private label inventory of Commissary Store Brands (https://commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brands) include an assortment of items spanning the entire store to include Freedom’s Choice food, HomeBase non-food, TopCare health and beauty, Full Circle Market natural and organic food, Wide Awake ready-to-drink coffee products, Tippy Toes baby products, Flock’s Finest wild bird food and Pure Harmony pet food.



• Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations. The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations (https://www.commissaries.com/fueling_stations) are a great alternative to the drive-thru or can be used as a quick way to stock office and barrack fridges with quick, on-the-go, snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved snacks and meals that are nutritious and high-performance foods. They’re conveniently located near the registers in select stores. View the Deli Fueling Station page for a list of dietitian-approved salads, sandwiches and wraps.



• “Box Tops for Education.” General Mills is offering customers an opportunity to save money while supporting their local schools through the “Box Tops for Education” promotion. See store displays and high-value coupons for participating General Mills brands. This campaign is ongoing throughout the year.



• “Military Pet Club.” The club offers high-value coupons only valid at the Commissary, welcome gifts, sweepstakes opportunities, pet tips and articles. During April, Pet Club members have an opportunity to win a $250 Commissary Gift Card. To enter go to https://www.militarypetclub.com/contests.



• “Purina Military Cat and Pro Plan Pet Club.” Military Pet Club members receive high value coupons (only valid at the Commissary), sweepstake opportunities, pet tips and articles. Throughout April, Military Pet Club members can enter to win a Roomba vacuum or $250 Commissary Gift Card. To participate go to https://www.militarycatclub.com/contests.

