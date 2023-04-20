April's Outstanding Perfomer

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. --

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dangelo Betancourt is Space Base Delta 1’s “Outstanding Performer” for the month of April.



Betancourt serves as an Operations Management Journeyman for the 50th Civil Engineer Squadron at Schriever SFB and is responsible for various duties.



Outside of processing and controlling civil engineering work requirements, Betancourt also manages material acquisitions in contingency, wartime and peacetime situations, as well as maintaining accountability of resources, such as equipment and personnel.



Betancourt explains that one of the best parts of his job is how each day brings a new challenge to overcome.



“One day I could be ordering a new part for one of our Civil Engineer shops… and the next day [I am] having to move around thousands of dollars of vital material to support the mission.”



Before arriving to Schriever SFB, Betancourt was awarded with the Air and Space Achievement Medal by the 773rd Civil Engineer Squadron for supporting the command’s largest government operated civil engineer supply store which procured more than 2.3 million dollars in material and equipment assets for 490 engineers.



Betancourt has been stationed at Schriever SFB since September of 2022 and has enjoyed being able to help contribute to the Schriever mission.



“The mission here at Schriever is to command space and cyber systems which are so critical to our military success… it’s nice that I can contribute to [the] mission every day.”



Come May, Betancourt will have served four years of active duty in the Air Force. He looks forward to returning to his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana where he aims to begin college courses and assist his father in their family glass company.

Date Taken: 04.24.2023