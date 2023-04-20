NUWC Division Newport patent inventors honored during ceremony

Photo By Richard Allen | Attendees at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport patent award ceremony...... read more read more Photo By Richard Allen | Attendees at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport patent award ceremony held on March 29, 2023, include: Richard Dooley (seated from left), Elizabeth Alvanas, Gaivorlor Borbor, Dr. Patric Lockhart, Jarrod Wasko (second row, from left), Dr. Dehua Huang, Dr. Kevin Pushee, (unidentified person), Commanding Officer Capt. Chad F. Hennings (third row, from left), Geoffrey Wertman, James Kasischke, Dr. Jason Gomez, Dr. Thomas Gieseke, Michael Stanley, Gregory Blasdell, Dr. David Daily, Nicholas Bitsakis, Dr. David Tonn, Dr. Tariq Manzur, Jason Murcier, Dr. David Bamford, Ronald Smalley Jr., Michael Kroger, Dr. Ahmed Zaki, Dr. Steven Crocker, Executive Officer Cmdr. Jason Patton and former Technical Director Ronald Vien. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – The Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport has a proud history when it comes to innovation, more specifically, the number of patents awarded to inventors. That pride was evident when 26 of the most recent patent awards were recognized during Division Newport’s Patents, Publications and Transitions Awards ceremony held on March 29.



“Patents are a true measure of innovation,” Chief Technology Officer Dr. Jason Gomez said at the event. “Getting patented is hard to do and we’re the top patent holder of all the NAVSEA Warfare Centers by a good margin.”



Gomez referenced a study published in 2019 which analyzed patents produced by the Naval Sea Systems Command warfare centers from 1990 to 2018. Of the 2,881 patents awarded to the Navy’s Warfare Centers during that period, Division Newport had 794.



Although the process of getting patented can take a long time, Gomez explained why it is so important.



“We want to make sure the research that we pay for and work on results in intellectual property the government owns,” Gomez said. “Then we can determine what we need to hold to what we can license to industry to have commercialized.”



Beyond the patent itself, there is a positive ripple effect that takes place, explained Gomez.



“Our patents were cited over 2,000 times by a bunch of well-known companies and a lot of government agencies, which shows how much our patents have influenced the research community,” Gomez said.



Before the inventors were recognized individually for their new patents, Technical Director Ron Vien expressed his appreciation for their efforts.



“Division Newport started as a research and development facility for torpedoes. Research and development is still at the heart of what we do and patents are a clear measure of our technical depth,” Vien said. “Thank you to everyone who making it happen. It speaks to who we are as an organization.”



Gomez then named each inventor, or team of inventors, to come forward to accept an award for their patent and to take a photo with Vien and Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings.



The awardees and their patents include



Dr. Thomas J. Gieseke, Sensors and Sonar Systems Department: Patent No. 11,104,405, Deep Water Buoyancy Device — https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11104405 and Patent No. 11,112,213, Launch Speed Multiplier — https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11112213

Dr. Dehua Huang, Ranges, Engineering, and Analysis Department: Patent No. 11,107,455, Constant Beam Pattern Array Method — https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11107455

Dr. David J. Bamford, and Adam Proulx, Undersea Warfare (USW) Electromagnetic Systems Department: Patent No. 11,131,425, Three Axis Stabilization Platform — https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11131425

Dr. Kevin A. Pushee, USW Combat Systems Department, and Dr. Patric K. Lockhart, Sensors and Sonar Systems Department: Patent No. 11,163,060, Feature Localization Through Broadband Processing — https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11163060

Dr. Tariq Manzur, USW Electromagnetic Systems Department: Patent No. 11,163,206, Active Modulator with Integrated LNA Driver — https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11163206 and Patent No. 11,209,675, Isolated Photonic Transmitter and Detector — https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11209675

Dr. Steven E. Crocker (retired), Ronald R. Smalley Jr., Sensors and Sonar Systems Department: Patent No. 11,209,571, System and Method for the Calibration of a Hydrophone Line Array in a Quasi-Diffuse Ambient Sound Field — https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11209571

Dr. David J. Bamford, USW Electromagnetic Systems Department, and Dr. Ahmed S. Zaki, Sensors and Sonar Systems Department: Patent No. 11,268,812, Bias Corrected Inertial Navigation System — https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11268812

Dr. David J. Bamford and Douglas A. Sasko, both of the USW Electromagnetic Systems Department: Patent No. 11,303,033, Adjustable Helical Antenna — https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11303033

Nicholas Bitsakis, USW Platforms and Payload Integration Department: Patent No. 11,320,238, Internal Countermeasure Launcher Having A Hybrid Ram Ejection Pump — https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11320238

Bryan B. Bohn, Sensors and Sonar Systems Department: Patent No. 11,338,890, Line-Cutter Apparatus — https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11338890

Dr. Ahmed S. Zaki, William H. Slater and Michael J. Kroger, all from the Sensors and Sonar Systems Department: Patent No. 11,340,255, Method for Reducing Bias Drift in a Microelectromechanical Systems Sensor — https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11340255

Dr. Dehua Huang, Ranges, Engineering, and Analysis Department, Gregory A. Blasdell, Sensors and Sonar Systems Department and Gaivorlor D. Borbor, USW Weapons, Vehicles, and Defensive Systems Department: Patent No. 11,408,986, Reverse Acoustic Calibration Method — https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11408986

Richard E. Dooley, USW Vehicles, and Defensive Systems Department: Patent No. 11,453,475, Variable Camber Segmented Control Surfaces — https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11453475

Jason L. Mercier, USW Weapons, Vehicles, and Defensive Systems Department: Patent No. 11,460,505, Implantable Thermal Runaway Trigger Device — https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11460505

Elizabeth A. Alvanas, USW Weapons, Vehicles, and Defensive Systems Department: Patent No. 11,467,297, Multimode Hydrophone Array — https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11467297

Katelyn K. Chagami, and Dr. Aren M. Hellum, both of the USW Weapons, Vehicles, and Defensive Systems Department; Patent No. 11,512,988, Mount for a Sensor — https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11512988

Richard E. Dooley, USW Weapons, Vehicles, and Defensive Systems Department and John H. Chapman, General Dynamics Electric Boat, Groton, Connecticut: Patent No. 11,519,508, Mixed Regime Passive Valve — https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11519508

Jarrod H. Wasko, USW Weapons, Vehicles, and Defensive Systems Department: Patent No. 11,522,201, Thermal Electric Power Generation From Thermal Batteries — https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11522201

Susan M. Safford and Dr. David A. Tonn, both of the USW Electromagnetic Systems Department, with Pennsylvania State College staff, Eugene Furman, Michael T. Lanagan and Steven E. Perini: Patent No. 11,527,834, Broadband Slotted Antenna — https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11527834

Dr. David J. Daily, Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, and Sarah E. McQueen (former NUWC employee): Patent No. 11,401,993, Shock Mitigation Utilizing Quiescent Cavitation — https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11401993

Dr. Anthony A. Ruffa (retired): Patent No. 11,226,427, Lift-based Acoustic Source —https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11226427 and Patent No. 11,237,337, Non-Rotary Joint — https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11237337

Dr. Anthony A. Ruffa (retired) and Robert Kuklinski (retired): Patent No. 11,462,939, Hydrothermal Vent Energy Harvesting, Storage, and Power Distribution System — https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11462939

Dr. Andrew Hull (former NUWC employee): Patent No. 11,467,075, Method of Estimating Material Properties of an Elastic Plate — https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11467075

NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



