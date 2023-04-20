Team Dyess rounds out first air show in four years

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- Dyess hosted the 2023 Dyess Big Country Air Fest, April 22. This is the first air show held on Dyess Air Force Base in four years.



More than 30,000 event goers attended the event where 117 static aircraft, aerial performers, booths and venders were on display showcasing the best of America’s Lift and Strike base, U.S. Air Force heritage and our Abilene community partners.



“This event not only illustrated the power behind Dyess’ lift and strike mission but also showed the American public the strong heritage of the U.S. Air Force,” said Col. Joseph Kramer, 7th Bomb Wing commander. “Having aircraft ranging from the F-22 demo team and the World War II heritage flight to our very own B-1B Lancer and C-130J Super Hercules proves we have always and will always be the world’s greatest air power.”



Some event goers had the opportunity to experience their very first air show right here in the heart of the West Texas Big Country. Attendees came from across the U.S., Belgium, Italy, Australia and Vietnam.



“I’ve never been to an air show before let alone a military base,” said Maria Rodriguez, air show attendee. “As someone who has never experienced the military culture before or seen military aircraft up-close, this air show blew my mind. This event was definitely worth traveling along way to see!”



Approximately 130 air show committee members and volunteers worked for more than 7 months to coordinate the event. The F-22 Raptor demo team headlined the event with other acts including the Horsemen P-51 demo, Warbird Flight, U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 search and rescue team, U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue and U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team.



“The air show wouldn’t have been possible without the personnel who put together the event and the volunteers working the show,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Meiergerd, 7th Operations Group deputy commander and air show director. “Almost every unit on Dyess had a part in the process along with our off-base partners. Everything from security, flight schedules, safety, logistics, first responders, advertisement and maintenance took part in ensuring this total force air show was an achievement in a very short amount of time.”



From the beginning stages of planning to the last item cleaned up off the flightline, Team Dyess and our community partners came together to create a successful event.



“I want to thank everyone who helped make this air show an exciting and positive event,” said Kramer. “Team Dyess has had a busy and exhilarating year so far and this was a great way to let our Airmen and their families unwind as we head into a high tempo summer while experiencing some of the best of what the Air Force has to offer. This air show was a success because of you.”

