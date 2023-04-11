USS Benfold conducts Busan, Republic of Korea Port Visit

BUSAN, Republic of Korea – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) departed Busan, Republic of Korea, April 22 following a scheduled port visit.



Benfold’s visit highlights the strength of the U.S.-Republic of Korea (ROK) alliance and follows a trilateral exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN). Participants included JS Atago (DDG 177) and ROKS Yuk Gok Yi (DDH 992) and focused on Ballistic Missile Defense integration and shipboard maneuvers.



While in Busan, U.S. Navy and ROKN watch standers conducted a post mission conference aboard Benfold to detail lessons learned and identify areas for improving future exercises.





“We leveraged our Busan port visit to explore ways to improve our allied tactics,” explained Lt. Cmdr. JR Dinglasan, combat systems officer for Benfold. “We ultimately discovered a ton of common ground. We are grateful to our ROKN hosts for the opportunity to de-brief such a valuable exercise in person.”



Benfold Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Marcus Seeger, shared similar appreciation. “We are grateful for the warm welcome we received during our stay in Busan. In the wake of our latest trilateral ballistic missile defense exercise, we hope to expand not just our naval training but also our people to people ties.”



The ROK-U.S. alliance, including naval cooperation, is strong and has a long history of deterring aggression in the Indo-Pacific.



Benfold is operating as part of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71, U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. CTF 71 is responsible for the readiness, tactical, and administrative responsibilities for forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, as well as any surface unit conducting independent operations in the region. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

