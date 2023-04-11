Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of the Pack: SrA Mongomery

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.24.2023

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Congratulations to this week’s Pride of the Pack!

    Senior Airman Bryan “Monty” Montgomery is a targeting analyst assigned to the 8th Operations Support Squadron. As a targeting analyst, SrA Montgomery is responsible for co-leading the validation of more than 300 air interdiction capabilities for the 7th Air Force Air Tasking Order. As a targeting analyst he must also verify that all Air Interdiction solutions for the assigned targets are valid, accurate and can be executable if necessary.

    “I enjoy being able to learn about the different perspectives others have to accomplish the mission,” said Montgomery.

    In his job, he assists providing decision makers with the correct solutions to complex strategic problems in target execution.

    “He is the type of guy you are happy to be working with,” said Staff Sgt. Seth Larson, 8th OSS, NCOIC of Target Intelligence Element. “He’s great at his job, willing to go out of his way to help his team and steps outside of his career field by assisting other intel fields. He deserves this!”

    Montgomery also supported the Combat Intelligence Cell for the Cope Tiger 23 exercise where he briefed commanders from three different nations on the capabilities of a targeteer and the products providing during the mission planning cycle.

    “I feel thankful for the recognition of not only myself, but accredit the success to my team,” added Montgomery.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023
    Location: 26, KR
