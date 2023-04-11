Congratulations to this week’s Pride of the Pack!



Senior Airman Bryan “Monty” Montgomery is a targeting analyst assigned to the 8th Operations Support Squadron. As a targeting analyst, SrA Montgomery is responsible for co-leading the validation of more than 300 air interdiction capabilities for the 7th Air Force Air Tasking Order. As a targeting analyst he must also verify that all Air Interdiction solutions for the assigned targets are valid, accurate and can be executable if necessary.



“I enjoy being able to learn about the different perspectives others have to accomplish the mission,” said Montgomery.



In his job, he assists providing decision makers with the correct solutions to complex strategic problems in target execution.



“He is the type of guy you are happy to be working with,” said Staff Sgt. Seth Larson, 8th OSS, NCOIC of Target Intelligence Element. “He’s great at his job, willing to go out of his way to help his team and steps outside of his career field by assisting other intel fields. He deserves this!”



Montgomery also supported the Combat Intelligence Cell for the Cope Tiger 23 exercise where he briefed commanders from three different nations on the capabilities of a targeteer and the products providing during the mission planning cycle.



“I feel thankful for the recognition of not only myself, but accredit the success to my team,” added Montgomery.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2023 Date Posted: 04.24.2023 03:59 Story ID: 443200 Location: 26, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pride of the Pack: SrA Mongomery, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.