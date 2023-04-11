Illinois National Guard to Celebrate 300th Birthday on May 6 in Springfield

Photo By Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton | Living historians and Soldiers with the 114th Illinois Volunteer Infantry listen to...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton | Living historians and Soldiers with the 114th Illinois Volunteer Infantry listen to instructions from Capt. Shawn McLain of Decatur, Illinois, as part of the Illinois State Military Museum's Civil War Encampment on April 22 at the museum in Springfield. The Illinois State Military Museum preserves and educates the public on the history of the Illinois National Guard. The Illinois National Guard turns 300-years-old on May 9. On that date in 1723 the first muster of colonial militia in the Illinois territory occurred in the small village of Kaskaskia in what was then under the French. On May 6, the Illinois National Guard will celebrate its history with multiple events in Illinois' capitol city of Springfield. see less | View Image Page

Despite the chill, the Illinois State Military Museum had a great Civil War Encampment on Saturday, April 22, thanks to its outstanding volunteers and the 114th Illinois Volunteer Infantry!



Come join the museum and the Illinois National Guard again on May 6 when we celebrate our 300th Birthday in Springfield.



Events start at 10 a.m. on the museum grounds with a reenactment of Illinois' first militia muster. The museum will be open all day with Living Historians presenting a timeline of our 300 years.



In Oak Ridge Cemetery, the Vietnam Veterans Vigil starts at 11 a.m.



Then at 1 p.m. at Union Square Park across the street from the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum we will celebrate the World War II rescue of King Leopold III of Belgium by the Illinois National Guard's 106th Cavalry.



At 2 p.m., also at Union Square Park, we will mark the World War I Battle of Hamel, the first time U.S. Soldiers fought side-by-side with Australian Soldiers. The U.S. Soldiers were Illinois National Guard Soldiers.



Finally, at 3 p.m., we will hold a 300th Birthday cake-cutting ceremony followed a concert by the Illinois Air National Guard's 566th Air Force Band - the Band of the Midwest.



National Guard equipment and vehicles will be on display at Union Square Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. along with a recruiting obstacle course and information booths.



The Illinois National Guard traces its history back to May 9, 1723 with the first muster of the local militia in the Illinois Territory. This muster was in the small village of Kaskaskia in southern Illinois, then part of French territory.