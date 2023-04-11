Boxer Sailors Awarded American Red Cross National Life Saving Award

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Zach Issa | 230419-N-EP643-1034 SAN DIEGO (April 19, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Classes Ian...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Zach Issa | 230419-N-EP643-1034 SAN DIEGO (April 19, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Classes Ian Villones, Kristian Mathis and Deandre Mackenzie, all assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), pose for a photo with Command Master Chief Jose Ramiro, Senior Medical Officer Lt. Cmdr. Paul Flood, Medical Admin Officer Lt. Melvin Rolon and Chief Hospital Corpsman Daniel Jimenez after they were each presented with the American Red Cross Life Saving Award. The award was presented to Sailors for saving the life of a contractor found unconscious. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachariah Issa) see less | View Image Page

Four Sailors assigned to the USS Boxer (LHD 4) medical department were presented the American Red Cross National Lifesaving Award during a ceremony held at the American Red Cross Regional Headquarters in San Diego, April 19.



Hospital Corpsman 2nd Classes Deandre McKenzie, Kristian Mathis, Brett Delia and Ian Villones were honored for administering lifesaving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) during a medical emergency, Feb. 7, 2022.



When the corpsmen arrived to the scene, a contractor was found unconscious with blood around their head. The Sailors quickly assessed the patient was under cardiac arrest and immediately began implementing CPR.



“This was the first actual casualty I had seen,” said Villones. “It was eye opening, and I felt the responsibility on my shoulders—not just being a corpsman, but a human being trying to save the life of another human being.”



Mathis and McKenzie started chest compressions on the patient while Delia prepared the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and Villones readied the oxygen. They inserted an air adjunct by opening the patient’s airway in order to successfully administer oxygen to the patient with an oxygen mask.



“Being a basic lifesaving instructor for the command, I train weekly on this type of scenario,” said Mathis. “When it was time to actually perform CPR, I’m glad that it turned into muscle memory from the training I received. I was glad to pass it forward and help save the life of someone in need.”



As a team, the corpsmen rotated between administering CPR and further assessing the patient for other injuries while on the scene. They were able to resuscitate and stabilize the patient, who was transferred into the care of local emergency medical services and made a full recovery.



“I’m extremely proud of these young men,” said Lt. Cmdr. Paul Flood, Boxer's Senior Medical Officer. “Their quick reaction in the face of a life or death situation is a testament to their training, dedication and willingness to come to the aid of those in need.”



Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship commissioned Feb. 11, 1995, and is the sixth ship to bear the name. Boxer’s crew is made up of approximately 1,200 officers and enlisted personnel and can accommodate up to 1,800 Marines.



For more information or imagery for USS Boxer visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USSB-LHD4

Follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/ussboxer/

Follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ussboxer/