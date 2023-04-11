Cherry Point clinic bids bittersweet Bravo Zulu, Warm Welcome to Corpsmen

Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point bid a bittersweet Bravo Zulu to Hospital Corpsman Third Class Nathan Zachreus and warmly welcomed Hospital Corpsman Third Class Austin Dugan during a ceremony Friday, April 21, 2023 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
Zachreus received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his service aboard the clinic since 2021 and Dugan received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his service aboard NMRTC San Diego.
