    Cherry Point Clinic Bids Bittersweet Bravo Zulu, Warm Welcome to Corpsmen

    Cherry Point clinic bids bittersweet Bravo Zulu, Warm Welcome to Corpsmen

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point bid a bittersweet Bravo Zulu to Hospital Corpsman Third Class Nathan Zachreus and warmly welcomed Hospital Corpsman Third Class Austin Dugan during a ceremony Friday, April 21, 2023 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

    Zachreus received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his service aboard the clinic since 2021 and Dugan received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his service aboard NMRTC San Diego.

