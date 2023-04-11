REGCOM tours NAVSTA Rota fuel facilities as part of first-ever DFSP zone inspection

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Nathan Carpenter | Rear Adm. Brad Collins, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, tours fuel...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Nathan Carpenter | Rear Adm. Brad Collins, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, tours fuel facilities at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota with leaders from NAVSTA Rota and Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Rota, Apr 4, 2023. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nathan Carpenter) see less | View Image Page

Capt. Douglas S. MacKenzie, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (FLCSI) and Capt. Teague J. Suarez, commanding officer, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, hosted Rear Adm. Brad Collins, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central and Capt. Joseph Harder III, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), as part of a fuel facilities tour and inspection at NAVSTA Rota, April 4, 2023.



During the visit, leadership and key stakeholders from EURAFCENT, NAVSUP, NAVFAC and NAVSTA Rota completed a zone inspection of the Defense Fuel Support Point (DFSP) at NAVSUP FLCSI’S operational site located on NAVSTA Rota, and engaged in deep dive discussions about its facilities and operations. DFSP Rota is the U.S. Navy’s largest fuels management facility in U.S. European Command. Along with its mission partners at NAVFAC and the Defense Logistics Agency, DFSP Rota supplies fuel to NAVSTA Rota’s aviation division and conducts deep water terminal fueling operations in order to maintain fleet readiness. The DFSP team at NAVSUP FLCSI Site Rota is comprised of a combination of U.S. Navy uniformed members, U.S. civilian employees and Spanish host nation partners.



"Our shore installation and logistics infrastructure, to include our fuel facilities, directly supports the Fleet," Collins said. "The fuel facilities here enable this installation to support critical air and surface warfare operations throughout the European and African maritime environment. The team here does an incredible job to facilitate the dynamic operations required to support NATO and maintain freedom of navigation."



NAVSUP FLCSI personnel complete regularly scheduled inspections of the fuels facility within their scope of responsibility; however, this is the first Regional Commander directed zone inspection conducted at a DFSP. This allowed the inspection to have a broader reach and provide high-level oversight involving multiple entities, to include EURAFCENT, NAVSUP FLCSI, NAVSTA Rota and NAVFAC leadership, fuels personnel, and all stakeholders involved with fuels facilities and operations at the site.



"It was a great choice to pick DFSP Rota for the inaugural zone inspection, and to have Rear Adm. Collins on deck seeing first-hand the scope of work accomplished and oversight provided by the collective team here in Rota,” said Cmdr. Bert Phillips, NAVSUP FLCSI Site Rota Director.



Zone inspections are routinely performed aboard U.S. Navy ships in order to oversee the condition of the vessels, assess materiel discrepancies, and identify the need for maintenance and repairs. Conducting this type of inspection at a DFSP ensures proper measures are taken to keep fuel facilities and equipment operational, clean, safe, and in a satisfactory state of preservation in support of U.S. naval operations in the area of responsibility (AOR).



“Not only is fuels upkeep critical to supporting the Navy’s mission in the AOR, it is also absolutely critical for leadership engagement at all DFSPs to ensure the operation is being run safely and effectively,” said NAVSUP FLCSI Site Rota Fuels Officer Lt. Will Coffey.



The DFSP zone inspection entailed in-depth assessments of all fuels facilities and operations at the site, in order to proactively identify problems, hazards and maintenance issues that could potentially create catastrophic events. After the inspection, a deep dive discussion was held with key stakeholder leadership, fuels personnel and other subject matter experts, which included broad reviews to convey information on discrepancies and corrective actions, project plans and progress in executing those plans.



“The deep dive discussions included discrepancies and shortfalls, ongoing short and long-term fuel projects, and installation oil-spill capabilities,” said NAVSUP FLCSI Regional Fuels Director Rey Santos. “In addition, the deep dive focused on the command and control construct, as multiple stakeholders are required to come together to ensure mission accomplishment in the fuels arena.”



NAVFAC EURAFCENT plans, builds, leases and sustains facilities and provides essential base operating services and capabilities in the EURAFCENT's command theaters to enable U.S. and partner nation forces to meet national defense objectives.



As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership.



Site Rota is one of NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella's five logistics sites positioned across U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa. Site Rota provides supply chain management, bulk and aviation fueling capability, material handling equipment, contracting, hazardous material management, household goods and vehicle processing and postal operations to fleet, installation and other service components throughout the area of operations.



NAVSUP FLCSI is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor and family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. NAVSUP FLCSI operates across 14 enduring and forward operating sites; forward contingency and cooperative security locations in 13 countries throughout Europe and Africa.