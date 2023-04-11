NAOC aircraft visits RAF Mildenhall

Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | An E-4B National Airborne Operations Center stands ready at Royal Air Force...... read more read more Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | An E-4B National Airborne Operations Center stands ready at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 12, 2023. The NAOC aircraft has several missions, both operational and training, which require travel to a wide variety of locations, both within the United States and around the world. (U.S. Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere/This image has been altered for security purposes). see less | View Image Page

