An E-4B National Airborne Operations Center stands ready at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 12, 2023. The NAOC aircraft has several missions, both operational and training, which require travel to a wide variety of locations, both within the United States and around the world. (U.S. Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere/This image has been altered for security purposes).
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 06:29
|Story ID:
|443059
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NAOC aircraft visits RAF Mildenhall, by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS
